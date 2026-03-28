NFL Draft News: Penn State QB Drew Allar Talks Jets Visit, Workout

The New York Jets recently hosted Penn State quarterback Drew Allar and some Nittany Lions teammates for a visit and private workout in Florham Park.

Allar, who has kept team visits and workouts confidential throughout the process, confirmed his trip to meet with the Jets. He also mentioned at Penn State's Pro Day that he had "several" private workouts with teams upcoming.

The former Nittany Lions quarterback talked extensively about the New York trip during his interview with NFL Network, explaining that he met with "a lot" of coaches and executives from the Jets' front office.

Allar has been gaining steam since the Scouting Combine

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (QB02) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"[The meeting] was a lot of tape from this past year and then quizzing me on their installs and that sort of thing," Allar said. "For me, it was just about going out and showing what I could do on the field and that sort of thing... I also got to catch up with a couple of my former teammates who are on the Jets, so it was a really fun trip."

The Jets likely wanted Allar to answer several questions they had about him. He's an interesting prospect who, in all likelihood, would have been drafted in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, though he chose to stay another season at Penn State.

Allar played well in 2025 but suffered a broken ankle against Northwestern, an injury that sidelined him for the rest of the season. In his six games, Allar completed 64.8% of his passes for 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns. The Nittany Lions were the No. 3 team in the country after Week 3 before losing in double overtime to Oregon.

Declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft, Allar stayed consistent in his rehab, aiming to throw at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine and Penn State's Pro Day. He did both, impressing NFL scouts and standing out at the Combine alongside LSU's Garrett Nussmeier and Alabama's Ty Simpson as some of the most complete-looking quarterbacks. He also looked sharp at Pro Day, completing most of his passes, including several more than 50 yards downfield.

Allar ranks No. 4 among quarterbacks in PFF's list and is placed at No. 96 overall on the site's big board. There is a belief in league circles that he could be picked as early as the second round, depending on how the draft unfolds.

The Jets hold picks Nos. 33 and 44 on Day 2, but they would probably trade up in the third round to select Allar if they decide to do so. It's a tough call for New York, which at least partly wants to focus on the 2027 NFL Draft, but also can't afford to be without young options if everything else falls through. The meeting and private workout should have given the front office clarity on what they want to do come April.