NFL Insider Predicts Calvin Ridley Will Be Traded to This AFC East Team

This NFL insider believes Calvin Ridley will be traded by the Atlanta Falcons and play in the AFC East in 2022.

Calvin Ridley will be a hot commodity this offseason if the Atlanta Falcons make him available for a trade.

While several teams would surely be interested in acquiring the star wideout, this NFL insider is envisioning a scenario where Ridley is dealt to the AFC East.

"Would not be surprised at all to see WR Calvin Ridley dealt to the New England Patriots this offseason," Benjamin Allbright tweeted on Wednesday.

The Patriots?

New England was listed as one of the contenders that would make sense in the Ridley sweepstakes by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler earlier this week. They could certainly benefit from adding a top wideout, surrounding their young quarterback with more weapons.

You can make a case that the Patriots aren't the only team in their division that would be itching to acquire Ridley if Atlanta put him on the trading block, though.

The Dolphins are another receiver-needy club that would covet Ridley's services. And while the Patriots have an Alabama product in Mac Jones under center, Ridley actually played with Miami's Tua Tagovailoa at Alabama. Last year's first-round pick Jaylen Waddle is also a former member of the Crimson Tide.

Then there's the Jets, another team eager to provide a star receiver for their young quarterback. New York is further away from contention compared to those two rivals, but they have the most draft capital to work with.

In fact, New York reportedly prefers to trade the No. 10 overall pick. That has to catch Atlanta's attention. The Jets also have two picks at the top of the second round (35th and 38th overall) that could be used in a package for Ridley.

Connor Hughes of The Athletic added some intrigue to the Ridley-Jets rumors on Wednesday as well. Here's what Hughes had to say about Ridley, a "perfect fit" for New York:

Keep an eye on Falcons wideout Calvin Ridley, who potentially could be available. The Jets will need to do their homework to ensure Ridley is a right fit for the locker room, and that he is OK mentally after stepping away from the game this year. But if they don’t have concerns, or their research eases them, he’d be a perfect fit for this team.



As for what it would cost to get Ridley? Well, think something similar to the Bills’ deal for Stefon Diggs (first-, fifth- and sixth-round picks in this year’s draft, and a fourth-round pick in the ensuing draft). Keyword: Similar, not exact. The Jets’ picks have greater value than the Bills’ because New York is not as good of a team.

The Jets fans that hope their favorite team lands Ridley this offseason wouldn't be thrilled if the wideout ended up playing against New York two times a year, wreaking havoc for Bill Belichick's squad.

Either way, based on all these recent reports, it certainly seems like Ridley will be on the move later this offseason. This is just the latest example of an insider predicting Ridley will wear another uniform in 2022.

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.