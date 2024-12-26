NFL Insider: New York Jets Coaching Job is One of Least Desirable On Market
Earlier this week, SNY’s Connor Hughes reported that there is a belief that the New York Jets’ general manager job is a desirable job.
One NFL insider doesn’t share his enthusiasm for the head-coaching job.
ESPN’s Bill Barnwell wrote about nine current and potential head-coaching openings and ranked them by level of desirability on the market.
The good news is the Jets didn’t have the least desirable job. That honor went to New Orleans. But New York was No. 8 out of nine jobs, both open and potential.
In terms of a pro, the only Barnwell listed was the team’s young core. Hughes’ reporting indicated that’s one reason why it’s a desirable job for a new general manager.
Among those young players that make up the core are running back Breece Hall, wide receiver Garrett Wilson, offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker, defensive lineman Quinnen Williams and cornerback Sauce Gardner.
So what are the cons? Well, how much time do you have.
Barnwell pointed toward team ownership. Woody Johnson fired both head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas in-season. But, extensive reporting has revealed that Johnson is far more involved that previously known, down to purportedly using a player’s Madden rating to make decisions.
“We can grapple with the idea of whether Madden ratings count as analytics another day, but it's clear whomever takes charge will be worried about having their hands tied by the one person in the building who can't be fired,” Barnwell wrote.
There is also the Aaron Rodgers question. He’s not sure if he’s going to play next season and he admits he’ll need about a month to figure it out. Once he does, if he want to play his first choice is to return to New York. Then the question is whether the Jets want him? That will probably be up to the general manager, and the head coach will have to live with that decision.
Plus, there are the cap ramifications that go along with it, which includes a considerable amount of dead money, depending upon when he might be released.
Finally, there is the cap space. The Jets have it — nearly $32 million. But with many of those young players due fifth-year options or extensions, along with wide receiver Davante Adams’ $32 million cap hit next season, the new head coach will see that cap space disappear quickly.
The new GM will have significant decisions to make shortly after being hired, and the head coach will have some say in it but will ultimately have to execute whatever is decided. To Barnwell, the job far less desirable for the head coach than it does for the GM.