NFL Mock Draft: Ex-Jets Scout Releases Shocking Predictions For Top 10

In his first mock draft of 2022, former Jets scout Daniel Kelly runs through his bold predictions for the top-10 picks of the 2022 NFL draft.

It is the season for mock drafts and as someone who has been around draft day at Jets’ headquarters, I will weigh in and release the picks for my first top-10 mock.

The Jets have the No. 4 and No. 10 pick overall, and I have to warn you, my top-10 mock is different.

I believe a team has to walk away from the top-10 with a sure-fire game-changer. This eliminates LSU’s cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., Notre Dame’s safety Kyle Hamilton, and Alabama’s left tackle Evan Neal from the discussion. Both Stingley and Hamilton are coming off serious season-ending injuries. Neal has “trimmed down” to 350 pounds after playing at 390 in high school. All three of these prospects are wildcards.

For starters, I do not think there is any way Detroit (No. 2 overall) can take anything or anyone but a quarterback with the instability and uncertainty surrounding Jared Goff. This past week, a rumor even broke about Goff possibly being traded to Tampa Bay (in the event QB Tom Brady retires).

Why would Jets fans care about what Detroit does? Because what Detroit does, will determine who falls to their team.

What Houston (No. 3 overall) does between now and draft day with Deshaun Watson will determine what the Texans will do. It could also shake up every first round-mock out there, as Watson is expected to command multiple first-round picks. Houston will additionally have to go QB in the event of a likely Watson trade.

The formula for struggling general managers in the NFL is simple. If all else fails, select a QB top-10 and sell hope for as long as you can. If Detroit's GM Brad Holmes or Houston's GM Nick Caserio go defense with their picks, they will be just warming the chair for their replacements in 2023.

That means either Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson or Oregon edge Kayvon Thibodeaux is going to fall to No. 4 depending on which one Jacksonville takes. Bosa is a relentless beast and Thibodeaux would be the most disruptive personality in New York since Lawrence Taylor.

Either would be great news for Jets’ head coach Robert Saleh. His defensive philosophy (and success) depends on having a Nick Bosa type of pass rusher like he had in San Francisco.

I am putting my chips on Hutchinson going first overall to Jacksonville. It is possible they could trade out of that spot. If they do, it is also possible the Jets could package No. 4 and No. 10 to move up to get Hutchinson, who is the closest thing to Nick Bosa in this draft.

The Jets have to walk away from day one with a disruptive pass rusher if Saleh’s defense has any chance whatsoever in the AFC East.

What happens at No. 10 if the Jets do not make a trade?

Outside of Hutchinson and Thibodeaux, NC State’s left tackle Ikem Ekwonu is the most physical football player out of the first-round prospects. Ekwonu is an ass-kicking offensive player with a defensive attitude. He would change the entire complexion of New York’s offense.

Without further ado, my first top-10 mock released in 2022:

Jacksonville Jaguars: Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan Detroit Lions: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty Houston Texans: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss New York Jets: Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon New York Giants: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia Carolina Panthers: Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa New York Giants: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State Atlanta Falcons: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama Denver Broncos: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati New York Jets: Ikem Ekwonu, LT, NC State

In the event Detroit takes Thibodeaux and puts their chips on Goff (which is foolish in my mind), the combination for the Jets’ of Gardner at No. 4 and Cameron Thomas at No. 10 would give New York a big lift on defense. Gardner is a shutdown corner and Thomas has drawn comparisons to Hutchinson and the Cardinals’ J.J. Watt.

There are many variables involved. The odds of picking the right six numbers for the Powerball is 1:292.2 million. Now trying picking the top-10. We have not even entertained the idea of Minnesota QB Kirk Cousins being traded to Denver for the No. 9 pick.

Bottom line, I really like the idea of Thibodeaux and Ekwonu ending up with the Jets. They are the two strongest alpha personalities in this draft. They would give New York the biggest lift out of any other combination possible.

