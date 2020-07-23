Woody Johnson responds to allegations as 'false claims' against his record and values

In response to a CNN report about Woody Johnson, the New York Jets released a statement on Tuesday night about the man who bought the team in 2000. He categorically denies making any racist or sexist remarks.

Currently, Johnson serves as ambassador to the United Kingdom.

As summarized earlier Monday by SportsIllustrated.com, the report by CNN details allegations from the last three years while Johnson was serving his diplomatic role. Among the allegations are comments made about the Black community as well as demeaning comments about women.

None of the allegations of racist and sexist remarks have ties to Johnson’s time as CEO of the Jets, which ended in 2017.

Nonetheless, the organization responded with a statement from Johnson, who gave up overseeing the daily operations of the team when he was appointed ambassador by President Donald Trump three years ago.

“I have followed the ethical rules and requirements of my office at all times,” Johnson said in the statement. “These false claims of insensitive remarks about race and gender are totally inconsistent with my longstanding record and values. "

On Tuesday, a report surfaced that Johnson, who gave up his day-to-day role as owner of the Jets in 2017 when he became ambassador to the United Kingdom, allegedly made racist and sexist remarks while serving as a diplomat. The report from CNN claims that Johnson “made racist generalizations about Black men and questioned why the Black community celebrates Black History Month.”

In addition, the same report said that Johnson made “cringeworthy” comments about women. He is reportedly under investigation for these comments that are highlighted in CNN’s detailed reporting on the allegations.

The now diplomat oversaw the buying of the Jets from the Leon Hess estate in 2000. When he received his appointment as ambassador, he handed over the daily operations and oversight of the organization to his brother, Christopher Johnson.