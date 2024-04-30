Jets Country

Olu Fashanu Predicted to Become Starter for New York Jets This Season

Despite signing some veterans in the offseason, there are many people out there who expect the New York Jets' first round draft pick to become the starter.

Offensive tackle Olu Fashanu talks with reporters during Penn State's Pro Day
The New York Jets ultimately decided to take the offensive line approach with their first round draft pick after there was massive speculation that they would add an offensive weapon early on.

Instead, they got Aaron Rodgers more protection, while still being able to find him a weapon later in the draft.

Olu Fashanu gives the Jets more depth across the offensive line after they added three players this offseason in Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses at tackle, and John Simpson for the interior.

Coming into camp, it's expected that the rookie Fashanu will begin in the swing tackle role as a backup to Smith and Moses, who will take over as the left and right tackles.

However, Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report doesn't think that's going to be the case.

"Fashanu will start on one end of the offensive line and he should get better by just absorbing information from Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses on how to approach the position at the NFL level," he predicts.

Now, one thing to note is Tansey doesn't say exactly when this start might come, so there's a chance he'll be right based on some injuries that could occur.

What would be really interesting is if Fashanu just wins this job immediately.

Based on the rookie primarily playing left tackle at Penn State, he'll likely be battling with Smith for the starting left tackle job during camp.

If the veteran is healthy, he probably wins the job.

Smith continues to be one of the top players at his position when he's on the field. The only way that Fashanu likely becomes the starter is if the 33-year-old is unable to play.

Still, Smith won't do much during training camp, and the rookie will get the majority of reps in that spot throughout the offseason, so there's a chance that he could earn that role sooner rather than later if the veteran's performance drops off.

