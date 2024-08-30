One Stat Shows How Inept New York Jets Offense Has Been Last Decade
Despite having what many people considered a championship-caliber defense the last few seasons, the New York Jets have found very little success in consistently winning football games.
It has been no secret that the Jets offense has been what has held the team back the last few years. More specifically, underwhelming quarterback play.
The team thought the issue was fixed after acquiring Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers last offseason. He lasted four plays in the lineup before injuring his Achilles and missing the remainder of the campaign.
That forced them to turn back to Zach Wilson, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft who was never able to figure it out. Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian also started games but fared no better.
Of course, New York fans know this is an issue that has plagued the franchise for a long time.
Before Wilson, it was Sam Darnold who was supposed to be the savior of the franchise under center. Right before him, was Ryan Fitzpatrick leading the way after Geno Smith flamed out following the Mark Sanchez era.
That is enough underwhelming quarterback play for a lifetime but is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the Jets.
Had the team received even just average quarterback play over the last decade or so, they wouldn’t be riding the longest playoff drought in North American sports. They have missed the postseason in 13 straight seasons, with their last appearance being in the 2010 campaign.
The offense can certainly be held responsible for that. Warren Sharp shared a statistic that will make New York fans queasy, putting into perspective just how bad they have been on that side of the ball in recent history.
Since 2015, the Jets have been held without an offensive touchdown in 28 games. The next closest team is the Carolina Panthers, who have done it 17 times. The team with the least zero touchdown performances is the Philadelphia Eagles with three.
During that time, in addition to the lackluster quarterback play, there hasn’t been much explosive talent to rely on at the skill positions.
But, that is no longer the case. Wide receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall are both stars at their respective positions, and the team upgraded around them with veteran Mike Williams and rookie Malachi Corley.
Over the last eight seasons, New York has never finished above 23rd in the NFL in scoring offense or 25th in yardage gained. That is something they hope Rodgers can help change, as a lot of the team’s success is resting on his shoulders.