One Stat Shows How Inept New York Jets Offense Has Been Last Decade

games with 0 offensive TDs since 2015



28 - NYJ

27

26

25

24

23

22

21

20

19

18

17 - CAR

16 - NYG

15

14 - CHI, LAR, JAX

13 - DAL

12 - DEN, TEN, ARI

11 - HOU

10 - BUF, DET, NO, SF, MIA

8 - CLE, WAS, LV, CIN, SEA

8 - ATL, LAC

7 - TB, IND, KC, BAL

6 - MIN

5 - PIT

4 - GB

3 - PHI