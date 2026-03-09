Jets Insider Crushes Hopes for Former No. 11 Pick’s Return

With free agency set to kick off across the National Football League on Monday, there has been some pretty wild speculation.

We're at a point in the year in which there's a lot of excitement. Talented players are about to hit the open market left and right, and teams have the option to bring guys to town to fill roster holes simply by offering cash. That's why the speculation and rumors increase because every team wants to bring good players in and insiders, analysts, fans and pundits alike all want to talk about how each team can improve.

Some of the speculation doesn't make much sense, though. For example, when it comes to the New York Jets, there was a bit of speculation about the idea of reuniting with Mekhi Becton. The former No. 11 pick was selected by New York in the 2020 NFL Draft and his stint with the team was a rollercoaster, to say the least. The Jets could use a boost at guard, but an easier way to solve the spot would be re-signing Alijah Vera-Tucker or John Simpson.

Becton has talent, but hasn't been able to stay consistent, except for the 2024 season with the Philadelphia Eagles. His time in New York was defined by inconsistency and ESPN's Rich Cimini downplayed the idea of a reunion on "Flight Deck With Rich Cimini."

The Jets aren't likely to reunite

Oct 19, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers guard Mekhi Becton (73) runs on to the the field for the game against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"I do not see Mekhi Becton coming back at all. I’m willing to bet anything on that," Cimini said. "I know he has a Super Bowl ring, he had a good year for the [Philadelphia] Eagles, [but] he had a bad year in Los Angeles. He upset the team with his attitude. I think if Mekhi wants to continue his career has to get his priorities straight right now.

"The Jets have been down the road with Mekhi. I know it’s a new regime, I know it’s a new coaching staff, [but] I would be absolutely stunned if they went down that road. Even in a backup role."

The Jets have work to do and need to add one guard, but don't expect it to be Becton.