Jets Dream QB Target Growing Less and Less Likely Before Free Agency

The New York Jets desperately need to find a new quarterback after the failed experiment of adding Justin Fields last offseason.

There aren't very many quality options on the market right now, which isn't good for a desperate Jets team. Still, they have a lot of money to spend in free agency, so it wouldn't be shocking to see them pursue the best option on the market, even if he's not a gamebreaker. But it might not make much sense to overpay.

Jets insider Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic recently poured a bit of cold water on the idea of Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis signing with New York. Rosenblatt doesn't seem like the most likely option for the Jets as free agency is set to kick off.

Malik Willis' price tag is likely too steep for the Jets

Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) passes the ball against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, December 27, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Ravens won the game, 41-24. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"He is undoubtedly the most intriguing quarterback to come available this offseason. His tape from last season is tantalizing — he showed impressive mobility, arm strength and command of the Packers’ offense — but there also isn’t much of that tape to go off," Rosenblatt wrote. "He’s started three games in the last two years in relief of Jordan Love. He was stellar in those three games, but that’s the sample size. His tenure with the Titans can pretty much be ignored. So the Jets (and other teams) will have to decide if it’s worth banking significant money ($20 million to $30 million per year most likely) on a lottery ticket.

"That’s something the Jets just did last year with Fields. The potential for Willis to play somewhere close to this level (his EPA per attempt in 2024-25 would be far and away the best in the NFL if he qualified) is hard to ignore. The Jets would potentially be bidding against at least two teams that have coaches he’s familiar with (Dolphins and Cardinals), which would only drive the price up more."

Willis, on the surface, seems like the perfect addition. He's a dynamic playmaker with the ability to run and make things happen after the play breaks down. He's still young, so he could quickly develop into their franchise quarterback.

But he's expected to sign for well over $20 million per year, with some outlets predicting him to sign for $30 million per season. At this price tag, the Jets would be foolish to take a chance on him.

They can't afford to waste over $20 million on a quarterback again, especially since they have three picks in the first round of the 2027 NFL Draft. One of those picks is bound to be used to find a quarterback next season. Overpaying for Willis doesn't seem like the best idea on the board.