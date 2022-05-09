Three Players the Jets Will Regret Not Drafting

New York made a mistake not picking any of these three players in the 2022 NFL Draft, says this former Jets scout.

Could the Jets have regrets from the 2022 NFL Draft?

While that may sound absurd or even silly, it is entirely possible.

After all, New York selected three first-round picks and historically, 53% of first-rounders end up being busts.

New York selected cornerback Ahmad Gardner (No. 4), wide receiver Garrett Wilson (No. 10) and defensive end Jermaine Johnson (No. 26) in the first-round.

If I had to put money on who of the three will not pan out, it is Johnson (who I gave a pre-draft fifth-round grade to).

Who could the Jets selected instead?

Who are the three biggest regrets New York will have from this draft?

Are all three first-rounders, or will the Jets have regrets in rounds past that as well?

1. Devonte Wyatt, defensive tackle, Green Bay Packers (No. 28) Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports A pocket wrecker who will prove to be the best defensive lineman taken out of Georgia in this draft class.

Wyatt was ranked and given the top grade (84.0) by Pro Football Focus amongst draft eligible power five defensive linemen. “Warren Sapp,” went through my mind while watching Wyatt play on game film last season. Just to think this tenacious relentless interior pass rusher was just sitting there on the board for the taking when New York instead selected Johnson two picks before. 2. Coby Bryant, cornerback, Seattle Seahawks (No. 109) Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports Gardner’s partner in crime with the No. 4 ranked Bearcats went eight selections after the Jets took tight-end (TE) Jeremy Ruckert. Defending the pass is huge in today’s game and selecting another TE was a bit of a head scratcher by New York late in the third-round. It was a real head-scratcher after the Jets committed $44.25 million dollars over the next three seasons to tight-ends C.J. Ozumah and Tyler Conklin this off-season. The returning No. 30 ranked pass defense from last season could always use another talented young corner. Bryant, named after the basketball legend, proved to have ball skills of his own posting 9 interceptions and defending 35 passes over his college career. While there is a little tightness in Bryant’s hips that showed up on game film, he has that look and feel of being a playmaker in the secondary. 3. Cade York, kicker, Cleveland Browns (No. 124) Ronald Cortes-USA TODAY Sports Nobody ever cares about the kicker until a game hangs in the balance and he jogs out onto the field. After the Jets have gone through seven kickers since 2019, selecting York would have made all the sense in the world. The former LSU star kicker became the highest selected kicker since 2016. York made 54 field goals while at LSU, which ties for second all-time at the school. Browns General Manager Andrew Berry saw York being the kicker who can finally replace Phil Dawson who last kicked in Cleveland back in 2012.

The Jets on the other hand waived York off the field, and selected defensive end Micheal Clemons in the fourth-round (No. 117) instead.

As someone who was the first ever special-teams scout in NFL history my third season with the Jets, let me say this one will come back to kick New York.

Winning is found in the little details.

All the Jets and their fans can do is hope that there are not yet more regrets that linger to add to the pile from this past draft.

Time will tell.

