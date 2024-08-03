Recent New York Jets Draft Pick Named 'Surprising Cut Candidate'
The New York Jets are loaded on the defensive side of the football. Despite some of the struggles that the team has dealt with throughout the past two seasons, it's tough to blame the defense for them.
But just like every team, there have still been players who've disappointed a bit on the defensive side of the football. Not all of the Jets draft picks have panned out, and Micheal Clemons is the perfect example of that.
Clemons was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft and was once viewed as somebody who could potentially make an impact for this team. Bursting onto the scene as a rookie, it looked like New York had found another hidden gem in the draft.
However, his second year with the Jets was a disappointment, to say the least. And with this defense having a ton of depth, he could be the odd man out.
Connor Long of Jets X Factor believes that could be what happens. Long looked at three "surprising cut candidates." listing Clemons.
"The Jets selected Clemons in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft. He had a solid rookie campaign, finishing with 36 tackles, six quarterback hits, and 2.5 sacks. However, Clemons’ production declined in 2023, dropping to 27 tackles, one quarterback hit, and 0.5 sacks.
"Following a rough sophomore campaign, Clemons has not made much noise throughout training camp. Undrafted rookie Eric Watts has emerged as a threat for Clemons’ job."
Long went on to say that he has the best chance of making it out of the three players listed, but he's far from a lock to do so. Entering his third year in the league, he's going to be 27 before the season starts, which doesn't help, either. There are many players on this roster younger than him who might deserve more of a chance.
New York having this type of problem isn't necessarily a bad thing. Clemons isn't a bad player by any means, but it just goes to show how talented this defense truly is.
Perhaps he'll get some opportunities during the preseason, but he hasn't been great in training camp. He'll have to prove to the front office that he deserves to be on this team. He's show, at times, to be more than capable of doing so.
It's all up to him now to finish the job and earn a spot.