NFL Draft Prospect QB Will Levis Has Ties to the Jets

This former Jets scout explains that while Kentucky's Will Levis is connected to New York, he isn't an impressive QB prospect.

It is never too early to start looking at prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft, which brings us to Kentucky’s Will Levis.

Could the Jets have special interest in this Wildcats’ quarterback?

Yes, it is a distinct possibility for the following reasons:

Starting Jets’ QB Zach Wilson’s performance in 2022.



Both of the Jets’ backup QB’s Mike White and Joe Flacco only have one-year contracts.

Kentucky’s Offensive Coordinator, Rich Scargarello.

Wait…

What does Kentucky’s offensive coordinator have to do with the Jets?

He used to be on 49ers’ Head Coach Kyle Shanahan’s coaching staff.

Scangarello was on the same staff Jets’ Head Coach Robert Saleh was on from 2017-2018 back when Saleh was the Defensive Coordinator of the 49ers.

Why is that relevant?

It is how the NFL works.

There is an extremely strong chance Levis ends up getting drafted by the 49ers, Dolphins or Jets.

The obvious tie-in to the 49ers is Shanahan. The tie-in to the Dolphins is their new Head Coach Mike McDaniel, who also comes from Shanahan’s staff as well.

With Saleh’s tie to Shanahan and Scargarello there is a strong chance Levis ends up in New York.

Flacco is getting long in the tooth and White will be looking for the path of least resistance to have a chance to start.

That could leave the Jets in position to draft Levis.

Levis has characteristics that fit Shanahan’s offensive system that is predicated on a strong run game and throws mostly to the short to intermediate range.

While Levis’ short game is not up to par, his strength is throwing into the intermediate route level, and Kentucky has a strong run game.

Like I was saying it is never to early to start talking about next year’s prospects, because already Levis has a consensus first-round grade throughout the NFL Draft community.

I am actually late to the party. According to NFL Draft Database, Levis is projected to go:

No. 2 to the Falcons (FOX)

No. 3 to the Lions (CBS)

No. 5 to the Colts (Pro Football Network)

No. 9 to the Giants (Draft Wire)

No. 17 to the Seahawks (Walter Football)

As someone who worked on staff in New York with Mr. Dick Haley, who drafted legendary QB Terry Bradshaw back with Pittsburgh, I am nowhere near as high on Levis.

I am not even in the same zip code.

Former Jets Scout Isn't Impressed With Kentucky QB Will Levis This former New York Jets scout wasn't blown away while evaluating Kentucky quarterback Will Levis. Grading Will Levis Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports 6-foot-3, 232 pounds 2021 Kentucky game film reviewed: Georgia, South Carolina and Missouri 2021 stats: 233/353, 66.0%, 2,826 yards, 24 TD, 13 INT. Grade: 5-7 Round NFL comparable: A cross between Heath Shuler and Sean Salisbury Note: Penn State transfer to Kentucky (2021) Scouting Report Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports Well-schooled system QB who brings good rhythm, tempo, energy with a good arm, but has a lot of downfield deficiencies that were covered up by a run heavy offense. In passing situations, he looked smooth in the pocket. Tough and poised. Able to slide around and has a good play action fake. Remains steadfast and downfield focused. Has an NFL caliber arm and also can finesse it when need be. Has good enough mobility that he can take off and run while looking good doing it. Ball placement is best at the intermediate level. Short and deep game leaves a lot to be desired in terms of placement. Could not hit the broad side of a barn deep. Showed tendency to hold the ball to long in the pocket and take sacks. Too hesitant to pull the trigger sometimes. Threw an elementary route tree. Looks raw as a downfield passer. Flashed 3/4 sidearmed release. Will need a lot of work at the next level to make it. Developmental project. Career back-up type at best. Not winning starting material. Bottom Line Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports I do like the fact Levis never quit and he kept battling all the way to the bitter end against Georgia. I also liked when I saw him get visibly get fired up. However, nothing wow’ed me about Levis. There is nothing elite about him. There is nothing special about his domestic stats coupled with what he put on game film. Levis is another one of these classic well-trained QB’s who will shine in pro days and all the drills. That’s all great, but it takes more than that. A lot more than that.

