Michael Carter Gushes About Breece Hall, Insists He Has No Problem With Sharing Backfield

"There's enough for all of us to eat," Carter said on Wednesday, speaking about New York's loaded running back room.

After the Jets picked running back Breece Hall in the second round of April's NFL Draft, Michael Carter's phone rang.

The organization that picked Carter last year was making sure they checked in with their sophomore ballcarrier after adding a new playmaker to the backfield.

Surely there was some shock and intrigue on Carter's part in that moment. The former fourth-round pick is coming off a solid and promising rookie year in green and white, a season featuring 964 yards from scrimmage in just 14 games.

Speaking about the addition of Hall on Wednesday, however, Carter made it clear that he has no problem whatsoever with another chef in the kitchen.

Why?

"There's enough for all of us to eat," Carter told reporters. "Obviously Breece is a good player and I have nothing but respect for him. He works hard and he asks questions, he's not afraid to ask questions or mess up right now. He understands it's a marathon and not a sprint. It's really cool to have him in the room because he has a very decorated college career and he has a great chance to be something special in this league. I have no problem with it, for real."

As Carter alluded to, Hall enters the fray with high expectations after a tremendous career at Iowa State. The second-rounder racked up 50 touchdowns in three years with the Cyclones, totaling over 1,400 rushing yards in each of his final two collegiate seasons.

If his explosiveness and playmaking ability translate at the next level, as expected, he could be a second-round steal with the ability to shine in New York's backfield for a long time

Hall's presence will take a few carries away from Carter, but he's experienced with a loaded running back room. In college, at North Carolina, Carter shared snaps with Javonte Williams (who was picked in the second round, ahead of Carter, in the 2021 NFL draft).

With Williams, Carter learned—after shouldering the load singlehandedly in high school—to take advantage of opportunities when he's on the field.

Plus, it all comes back to the overall production of this offense. Carter—who thinks the potential of this unit in 2022 is "through the roof"—explained that winning cures all and longer drives will always equal additional opportunities.

"How fast guys play now, it's not necessarily a carries game anymore. It's a touches game," he added. "With the time of possession we try to have and the amount of plays we run during a game, we can all eat."

So, back to that phone call a few months ago.

Carter might've been surprised to see his team pick another highly-touted back when he's just beginning to hit his stride, but why complain when you can step back and look at the bigger picture.

"At the end of the day, they drafted him and I'm happy that we got him," Carter said. "He's a great player and I'm trying to win."

