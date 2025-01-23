Steelers Named Top Suitor For Jets 28-Year-Old Star
The New York Jets have some key pieces of their defense heading to free agency.
The playoffs aren't done yet with Championship Weekend just about here. The AFC and NFC Championship Games will take place this weekend and there are just four teams left in the running for the Super Bowl. That means everyone else can fully turn their focus to the offseason ahead of us.
It already has been an interesting few weeks for the New York Jets. New York announced that it was hiring former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn on Wednesday to be the team's head coach.
The Jets will have to make a lot more decisions this offseason if they want to bring the team into contention in 2025. Free agency is a few months away and won't begin until March. Until then, there's going to be a lot of speculation and rumors. For the Jets, one of their best players heading to free agency is cornerback DJ Reed. The 28-year-old is one of the best defensive backs heading to free agency and he's going to cash in. Hopefully, that is with New York.
Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron made a list of the top 15 defensive free agents heading to the open market and had Reed on his list. Cameron also mentioned potential top landing spots and had the Pittsburgh Steelers for Reed.
"CB D.J. Reed, New York Jets: 78.3 PFF Grade," Cameron said. "Best Landing spot: Pittsburgh Steelers. Overall Free-Agent Rank: 6. Reed enters free agency after notching his sixth straight season with an overall grade above 70.0, accomplishing the feat across three different franchises. In 2024, he recorded a 51.28% lockdown rate, continuing a trend of standout play that defined his time in New York, where he ranked in the 91st percentile among outside cornerbacks over three seasons.
"The Pittsburgh Steelers, who rely heavily on their corners in closed coverages—the highest rate in the NFL this past season—would be a natural fit for Reed. Pairing him with rising star Joey Porter Jr. could solidify their secondary and enable the Steelers to maintain their aggressive defensive identity."
Pittsburgh needs to bolster its defense this offseason after a rough end to the 2024 season. While this is the case, hopefully the Steelers do so in a different way.
