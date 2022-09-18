This Mistake From Nick Chubb Led to Jets' Dramatic Comeback Over Browns

When Nick Chubb crossed the plane for his third score of the game on Sunday, giving the Browns a 13-point lead with less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter, Jets head coach Robert Saleh perked up on the sidelines.

In that moment, he wasn't focused on the missed tackles and mistakes that led to Chubb's 12-yard touchdown run. He was amped up because his offense was getting the ball back with a chance to mount a comeback.

The odds of a comeback were slim, but at least they had a chance.

"They score and the echo in our headsets is, 'they gave us a chance,'" Saleh recalled after Sunday's game. "Let's see what happens."

What happened next was a dramatic victory for New York. The Jets scored 14 unanswered points in less than two minutes to shock the Browns and their home crowd in Cleveland.

Had Chubb slid to the ground before he got to the goal line, even dipping out of bounds on the sideline, Cleveland could've run out the clock, taking a knee. Alternatively, they could've used a few more plays before kicking a field goal, still making it a two-score game. The Jets had no timeouts remaining and the two minute warming had already passed. Instead, the running back elected to break one more tackle and scamper into the end zone, culminating what was a fantastic day.

Surely Chubb and the Browns will look back at that third score a little differently with what ended up transpiring .

"I've never been so happy for a missed tackle in my life. That was our only chance," Saleh said with a smile.

Nobody except those suited up in green and white could've predicted that the Jets would come back at that point. Down 13 with 1:55 on the clock, it would've taken a miracle. Two plays after Chubb's touchdown, the Browns completely lost track of wideout Corey Davis, opening a gaping whole in the secondary. Jets quarterback Joe Flacco found him on the right sideline with ease, a 66-yard touchdown to cut the deficit down to six.

Still, New York needed to get the ball back.

Recoveries on onside kicks are so rare these days. So when New York came up with the football—spun across the line perfectly by punter Braden Mann—Saleh knew his team was going to go ahead and finish what they started.

"Once that happened, there was no doubt we were scoring," he said, joking that he told offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur not to give the Browns too much time, assuming they would go on to take the lead.

Sure enough, the Jets marched down the field and scored with just 22 seconds remaining. Flacco found rookie receiver Garrett Wilson crossing the field on a game-winning, 15-yard strike, his fourth touchdown pass of the game.

Chubb finished the day with 113 yards from scrimmage and three touchdown runs. Saleh said that final touchdown will be talked about in Jets practice on Friday when he runs through teachable moments with his team.

"We benefitted from getting an opportunity on that last touchdown," he said. "I'm proud of them. The resolve to regroup and when we got that opportunity, to take advantage of it and make something spectacular happen."

