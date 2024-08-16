Three Jets Rookies Who Could Make Immediate Impacts in 2024
With training camp and preseason in full swing, New York Jets fans have a great opportunity to see the team's newest draft class in action. While still early, three players look to make an immediate impact this regular season.
1. Olu Fashanu
When you are picked in the top fifteen of the NFL draft, the expectation is that you are a player who will immediately upgrade whichever position room you fall into. With the Jets' major facelift on the offensive line this past offseason, Fashanu had a high bar set for him, with veteran tackles Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses ahead of him on the depth chart.
Fashanu has risen to the challenge, though, showing in training camp and the first preseason game why the Jets spent such a high pick on him. In his first game as a Jet, he gave up zero pressures on 14 pass-blocking reps—the extremely encouraging debut from Olu was enough for the coaches to start giving him reps on both sides of the line, stating his importance of being ready. This high show of trust from the coaching staff is important for the 21-year-old who looks to work his way into the starting five on the line as a rookie.
2. Qwan'tez Stiggers
Going from the first to the fifth round, we look at the Jets' most unique prospect from the draft. Stiggers never played a down of college football; instead, they got drafted out of the CFL after winning their Most Outstanding Rookie award as a member of the Toronto Argonauts.
While Stiggers had a mostly quiet first preseason game, limited to snaps where he was playing zone, he had three tackles and allowed one completion for 13 yards. He did have a massive tackle for loss where he was called to blitz on a run play. This play flashed the elite instincts and playmaking ability ever-present in his Argonauts film. If Stiggers can continue to make impact plays like that, he will likely find himself in the lineup making plays for the Jets this season.
3. Braleon Allen
Many Jets who watched the Commanders game would likely single out Allen as the player who impressed them the most, and I would have to agree. The 20-year-old 4th round pick out of Wisconsin showed out carrying the ball for 54 yards on just six carries for nine yards per carry.
While Allen’s athleticism definitely stood out while watching him play, his ultra-efficient running was due to the rookie's great vision and patience. Many runs saw Allen getting the ball and then surveying the rush, choosing to cut back or following a key block thrown by his line to make the most out of his carries. This penchant for efficiency will make Allen an asset in the regular season, as he will likely come in as a change of pace from Bellcow Breece Hall, and his elite vision will help him squeeze every extra yard out of his runs when his name is called.