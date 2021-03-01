Washington Expected to Part Ways With Alex Smith; Will They Trade For Sam Darnold?

The Washington Football Team is expected to part ways with veteran quarterback Alex Smith in the next few days, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

With Washington seeking to fill in for Smith at the quarterback position this offseason, will they look to trade make a trade with the Jets for Sam Darnold?

Rapoport tweeted that Washington has already looked to make an upgrade at quarterback via the trade market this offseason. With Carson Wentz and Matthew Stafford off the board—and options like Deshaun Watson seeming unrealistic—Darnold has to be close to the top of their list.

New York is reportedly going to be patient with their decision making this offseason on Darnold, making sure they get a good look at the prospects in this year's draft class before moving on from the 23-year-old.

As for what a trade between these two teams could look like, we've already seen some trade proposals that would send Darnold to Washington. A second-rounder and future draft pick might do the trick.

Sam Darnold Trade Proposal: Does Washington Offer Enough to New York?

Washington picks 19th in the first round of the NFL draft this spring, too late for them to pick one of the presumed top quarterbacks available. Perhaps they could trade with another team picking ahead of them (not quite as high as New York at No. 2, unless they fall in love with BYU's Zach Wilson). That would give them a chance to get a prospect like Trey Lance or Justin Fields.

Darnold presents an alternative that'll likely take less draft compensation. Even if he's struggled over his first three years in the league, he's still only 23 and many believe he has untapped potential. Otherwise, Washington could bring in a new quarterback via free agency.

If Washington doesn't make a move, they have Taylor Heinicke. He was under center against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the playoffs. You have to figure Darnold is on their radar, though.

