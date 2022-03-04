Skip to main content
Blake Jarwin, Dalton Schultz
New York Jets

This Cowboys' Injury May Keep Jets From Signing Top Target in Free Agency

With Blake Jarwin out of commission after hip surgery, the Cowboys might bring back Dalton Schultz, preventing the Jets from signing him in free agency.

Many believe Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz is the perfect fit for the Jets in free agency this offseason.

New York won't have an opportunity to sign him if he never hits free agency, though.

Injury news coming out of Dallas this week suggests that the Cowboys might be more likely to keep Schultz—re-signing the tight end or hitting him with the franchise tag.

Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin is not expected to be available for Dallas at the start of the 2022 season after undergoing surgery on an "uncommon" hip injury, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. Cowboys reporter Clarence Hill Jr. added that Jarwin's career could be in jeopardy, calling the injury "unique."

After Jarwin, the Cowboys are left with Sean McKeon and Jeremy Sprinkle at the tight end position. In other words, if Jarwin won't be available, it's imperative that Dallas either brings Schultz back—holding on to their No. 1 option—or they start fresh at the position in the draft or free agency.

Plenty of teams will be monitoring this situation as free agency approaches. Schultz is viewed as one of the top tight ends set to hit free agency. Pro Football Focus ranked the 25-year-old as the second-best tight end from this year's free-agent class, behind only Miami's Mike Gesicki. 

The Jets could target a second-tier option in free agency—like David Njoku or Gerald Everett—reserving more cap space for holes at other positions. They can also use one of their early-round draft picks to secure a tight end. Colorado State's Trey McBride projects to be the first tight end to come off the board next month.

READ: Three Affordable Tight Ends the Jets Should Target in Free Agency

Adding a player like Schultz would have a huge impact on Zach Wilson and the Jets' offense, though. Between Ryan Griffin, Tyler Kroft and Trevon Wesco, the Jets had fewer than 500 receiving yards from the tight end position in 2021. In Dallas a season ago, Schultz set a new career high with 808 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, appearing in all 17 games. 

