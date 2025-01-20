Why Jets Head Coach Search Could Heat Up Very Quickly
The New York Jets are looking to find their next leader for the foreseeable future.
New York cut ties with Robert Saleh early in the 2024 season and interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich parted ways with the franchise to be the defensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons. Who will be the team's next head coach?
At this point, it's unclear. But it may not be long until we start to get a better look at the team's plans. New York has been linked to a plethora of options in the first round of the search. We should start to hear about possible second-round interviews in the coming days. The Detroit Lions got knocked out of the playoffs by the Washington Commanders and now one of the Jets' top rumored targets can be interviewed in person in Aaron Glenn.
Glenn now is eligible to be interviewed in person and can sign with a team at any point. Because of this, we should see the Jets' market pick up quickly. Whether or not they land Glenn, they will at least need to move things along in the search if they want a chance to land him. It has been reported that Glenn will be meeting with the Jets for a second-round interview which at least is a sign that the process has moved to its next stages.
New York isn't the only team with an interest in Glenn so the Jets will have to pick up the speed a little bit. It seemed like the Lions were going to make a deeper run so the Jets would've had the luxury of more time. Now, the Jets are going to meet with Glenn and likely won't be the only team to do so. If he's the Jets' top choice, they will need to move quickly before another team can get him.
