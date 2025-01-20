Could Jets Turn To Rams' $160 Million Star To Replace Aaron Rodgers?
Will the New York Jets make a big change to the quarterback room this offseason?
Well, that all comes down to who the next general manager of the Jets will be.
Right now there really is no way to know. The team has a lot of question marks starting with whether or not Aaron Rodgers will retire this offseason. If not, then the the next general manager is going to have to address some contract questions and build out the roster with or without Rodgers.
There's an argument that could be made for either side and the only thing that is true is that no matter what happens, it will be a tough decision.
If the Jets were to move on from Rodgers, there would be some intriguing players who could be available. A few names that have been speculated about are Justin Fields, Kirk Cousins, and Russell Wilson among others. One player who could be an interesting one to follow who hasn't been talked about a lot, though is Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford.
Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio discussed Stafford's murky future in LA and even mentioned that the Rams at one point were "quietly hoping" the Jets would try to trade for him.
"After the Rams limped to a 1-4 start, there were whispers that Stafford would welcome a trade," Florio said. "But then things turned around for the Rams, dramatically. They rebounded to win the NFC West and a Wild Card playoff game, before coming up short in Philadelphia.
"Although the Rams won a Super Bowl in the first year after the trade that sent Stafford to L.A. for quarterback Jared Goff, two first-round picks, and a third-round pick, the Rams were quietly hoping after the 2022 season that the Jets would come calling if their effort to trade for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers failed."
If he becomes available, he would be the perfect fit. Stafford is younger and seems like he has a lot left in the tank. Plus, he signed a four-year, $160 million deal but the next two years aren't very expensive from a quarterback perspective. Moving on from Rodgers would be hard, but maybe Stafford could be someone who could help take the team to another level.
