The Winless Jets Are Leading the NFL in This Offensive Category

New York has scored on its opening drive in six straight games, the longest such streak in all of football

The Jets are off to their worst start in franchise history this season. If they can't find a way to secure a victory over the next four weeks, New York will become just the third team in NFL history to ever go 0-16.

Turns out the Jets are leading the league in another statistical category other than losses. This one has positive connotations.

Dating back to Week 7, the Jets have scored on their opening drive in the first quarter in each of their last six games. That's the longest active streak in the NFL and ties the longest stretch in Jets' franchise history.

In other words, when quarterback Sam Darnold connected with wideout Jamison Crowder for a touchdown five minutes into the first quarter on Sunday, New York extended a league-best streak.

Pretty impressive for a winless team, right?

Two Key Jets Contributors Could Miss Rest of Season With Injuries Sustained vs. Raiders

Here are all six of New York's opening-drive scores since Oct. 25 against the Bills:

WEEK 7 — Sergio Castillo 29 yard field goal (vs. Bills)

WEEK 8 — Sergio Castillo 39 yard field goal (@ Chiefs)

WEEK 9 — Sergio Castillo 35 yard field goal (vs. Patriots)

WEEK 10 — La'Mical Perine five yard touchdown run (@ Chargers)

WEEK 11 — Sergio Castillo 38 yard field goal (vs. Dolphins)

WEEK 12 — Sam Darnold three yard touchdown pass to Jamison Crowder (vs. Raiders)

Jets' Denzel Mims Has 'Family Emergency', Could Miss Sunday's Game

Obviously this stat hasn't translated to the win column for New York, a number that's stayed at zero all year long. Even still, this proves the Jets are coming out of the gates ready to play each week, doing their absolute best between the lines to win every week.

The early success also brings attention to the Jets' second-half struggles. Over those six games, New York has been held scoreless in the third or fourth quarter eight different times. That's 75 percent of the time.

New York's next opponent—the Seattle Seahawks—allow the second-most yards per game (407.4) on defense. We'll see if Darnold and the offense can get on the board on their first drive on Sunday to extend this streak even further.

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), on Facebook (also @MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.