3 Jets Backup QB Targets Available After Tyrod Taylor News

The clock is slowly ticking for the Jets and their pursuit of a backup quarterback this offseason. The Jets have four quarterbacks on their roster, with Geno Smith as the starter. However, the other QBs — Cade Klubnik (rookie), Brady Cook, and Bailey Zappe are not viable QB2 candidates if Smith were to go down.

Therefore, New York is scouring the free agent market to see who is available. Last week, the Jets reportedly hosted Russell Wilson for a visit, who's familiar with Smith after their time in Seattle. However, New York might have to contend with CBS, which is also expressing interest in Wilson on the TV side. That’s not ideal.

Then, on Monday, the Jets saw former QB Tyrod Taylor sign with the Packers as their QB2, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

The hope was that the Jets would circle back to Taylor, who has spent the last two years with the team, but it seems like a reunion wasn’t in the cards. So, where does New York go from here?

Below, we’ll highlight a few options that could be realistic for the Jets, who need to sign someone in the coming weeks.

1. Cooper Rush

Cooper Rush has more than enough experience as a trustworthy backup arm. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Cooper Rush won’t excite the Jets’ fanbase, but it’s someone we’ve heard connected to the New York this offseason. Last month, SNY.tv’s Connor Hughes reported that Rush is "someone they have a level of interest in."

The 32-year-old Rush spent the 2025 season with the Baltimore Ravens, who signed him to a two-year, $6.2 million contract. Unfortunately, the veteran’s time with the Ravens didn’t go well. In Rush’s two starts in place of an injured Lamar Jackson, he completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 251 yards, zero touchdowns, and four interceptions.

It couldn’t have gone worse for Rush, who didn’t look like the quarterback we saw in his time with the Dallas Cowboys. The Ravens released the veteran QB during the opening window of free agency in March, and haven’t garnered much interest since.

If the Jets can’t land Wilson, Rush wouldn’t be a terrible option. He’s been in the league for eight years and has 42 games (16 starts) of experience under his belt. Rush would be an adequate spot starter if Smith had to miss a game, and is someone that Klubnik could learn from.

2. Joshua Dobbs

The "Passtronaut," aka Josh Dobbs, is another quarterback without much interest in free agency, but should be on the Jets’ radar. The 31-year-old spent last year with the New England Patriots as their QB2 behind Drake Maye.

Dobbs didn’t start in any games for the Patriots in 2025, but appeared in four games, completing 7-of-10 passes for 65 yards. Despite his experience and ties to head coach Mike Vrabel, New England surprisingly cut Dobbs, who was signed to a two-year, $8 million contract last offseason.

The Jets are familiar with Joshua Dobbs after his Patriots stint. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Dobbs has played on multiple teams over the years and has had to learn different offenses. He will not wow you with his arm, but he can manage a game and provide moments, as we saw in the 2023 season.

For those of you who don’t remember that season, Dobbs began the year with the Cardinals, where he appeared in eight games and made five starts. His win-loss record wasn’t great (1-7), but he completed 62.8% of his passes for 1,569 yards, eight touchdowns, and five interceptions.

Dobbs also added 258 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground for an injured Kyler Murray. However, Dobbs got another starting opportunity in that same year. He was traded to the Minnesota Vikings, who lost Kirk Cousins to a torn Achilles tendon.

Dobbs produced similar numbers in five games (four starts) with Minnesota, completing 62.9 percent of his passes for 895 yards, five touchdowns, and five interceptions. He also ran for 163 yards and three touchdowns.

Even though we’re almost three seasons away from that moment, Dobbs’ consummate professionalism should have him on the Jets’ watchlist.

3. Desmond Ridder

Last but not least, Desmond Ridder should be considered by the Jets. Ridder has bounced around the league since being a former third-round 2022 draft pick of the Falcons.

The 26-year-old Ridder was most recently with the Green Bay Packers, who signed him on New Year’s Eve after spending the early part of the 2025 season with the Vikings and preseason with the Bengals.

The Jets have shown previous interest in signing Desmond Ridder. Is there still a chance he might come to Gotham? | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Ridder didn’t play a single game with the Packers, and subsequently lost his roster spot with the Taylor signing, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. While it's terrible to see Ridder get cut, it could reopen the door for the Jets to bring him in.

Last October, the Jets reportedly brought in Ridder, along with Dorian Thompson-Robinson, for a workout, according to NFL Trade Rumors' Logan Ulrich. Gang Green's QB room was in dire straits, after all. New York ultimately did not sign either guy, but that doesn't mean general manager Darren Mougey won't circle back.

Ridder isn’t on the same tier as Dobbs and Rush as a backup QB. In fact, he’s more or less on the same tier as Bailey Zappe, who signed a futures deal at the end of the 2025 season.

For his career, Ridder is a 63.6 percent passer, tossing 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. It’s not an appealing stat line for fans, but it's someone who can compete as a camp arm with Cook and Zappe if they strike out on anyone else.