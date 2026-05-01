Jets Might Need a New QB2 Plan as Russell Wilson Hopes Take a Hit

The Jets are still dealing with an uncertain backup quarterback situation as the calendar flips to May. Geno Smith is the starting quarterback without a doubt; however, how the pecking order looks beyond him is up for debate. Brady Cook was awful last season, Bailey Zappe hasn't even played a snap with the Jets, and rookie quarterback Cade Klubnik needs more seasoning before he's thrown into the fire.

With more question marks than answers, the Jets reportedly brought in former Super Bowl-winning QB Russell Wilson for a visit last week. The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt made it clear that New York sees Wilson "as an option to be Geno Smith's No. 2 quarterback," leaving New York fans wondering whether the visit went well enough to put pen to paper.

That being said, the Jets are now facing a new obstacle to a potential Wilson signing.

🏈NEWS: Russ Wilson is in deep talks to go into television, with CBS' NFL Today the favorite, as he contemplates the end of his playing career, The Athletic has learned.https://t.co/S9DEusEtA8 — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) May 1, 2026

According to The Athletic's Andrew Marchand, "Wilson is in deep discussions to go into television," and that 'The NFL Today' pregame show is considered the favorite as the two sides have had lengthy talks. Marchand also cites Wilson's previous experience working with CBS, which opted not to comment on the situation.

Jets' Russell Wilson odds take a hit after television buzz

Even though his best days are long behind him, Wilson would be the ideal QB2 for the Jets. He's won 130 games between the regular season and playoffs, appeared in 10 Pro Bowls, thrown for almost 47,000 yards and 353 touchdowns, and also has familiarity with Smith from their time in Seattle. It's hard to imagine a better backup option falling from the sky.

Russell Wilson would be the perfect QB2 for the current Jets. Instead, that's looking like a long shot now. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

But while the Jets can offer Wilson a chance to extend his playing career, a television deal is enticing in its own ways. On top of the potential million-dollar deals a broadcasting career could bring, the 37-year-old free agent wouldn't have to deal with the physical grind of another NFL offseason, nor would he have to put his body on the line—even if it's just practice—each week from September to January.

As great as it'd be, the Jets aren't guaranteed to be in the postseason mix this upcoming season. For Wilson, that's an unknown that could further push him towards a television career. Why punish his body if he can earn a similar paycheck from the comfort of a broadcasting desk?

As disappointed as this development is for the Jets, all hope isn't lost.

Jets still have QB2 options despite Russell Wilson rumor

May's arrival means that most of the top QB options have evaporated from free agency. Nevertheless, the Jets don't need a starter since Smith is back in town, making it easier to see one of the available names as a potential solution.

Tyrod Taylor—who was with the Jets in 2024 and 2025—is still looking for work, and his familiarity with the franchise would provide a boost. Cooper Rush is another experienced arm (16 career starts), and there's Jimmy Garoppolo, who owns a 43-21 career record and has already competed in two NFC Championship Games and a Super Bowl.

Jimmy Garoppolo is still unsigned as of May 1. Could the Jets consider him as a QB2 option? | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Jets could also turn to the trade market for possible solutions. The Cowboys might be open to moving on from Joe Milton III after signing Sam Howell earlier this offseason, while the Colts are still taking calls on Anthony Richardson after his trade request. Both potential trade options have their shortcomings and areas for improvement, but they also have more upside than Zappe and Cook.

Potentially missing out on signing Wilson is disappointing, but that's the nature of the NFL. Things can change on a dime.

The great teams learn how to adapt and pivot, and it's time for the Jets to do the same. They can't enter the 2026 season with their backup QB situation the way it is, leaving it to general manager Darren Mougey to figure out which contingency plan is best. It's time to move on from Wilson and focus on the other options before wasting more time.