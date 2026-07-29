A Humble Breece Hall Commends Jets' Stability, Gets Aid from All-Pro

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- No longer is Breece Hall considered a young buck on the New York Jets roster.

The person who made him realize that this offseason was none other than his mother.

"I was talking to my mom, and it's the first year I felt like I wasn't one of the younger guys on the team," the running back told reporters Tuesday afternoon.

Fresh off his first 1,000-yard season as a runner, Hall was rewarded for his work with a fresh three-year, $45 million extension in May. As the former second-round pick out of Iowa State prepares for his fifth season, though, he's noticed a change not only in himself, but in the team around him.

And that has the now-25-year-old excited for the future.

Breece Hall speaks on Jets' stability

In his short career with Gang Green, Hall has seen three different head coaches, five different play-callers, nine different starting quarterbacks, and a rotation of offensive linemen. In short, it hasn't been the smoothest of sailings for the runner.

Things are different as the Jets enter training camp in 2026, though. While the team has a new play-caller, their front office philosophy has remained intact, their head coach returns, and their offensive line brings back four of their five starters.

It's the kind of stability Hall isn't used to, but is happy to see.

“In the past we had a lot of craziness and turmoil," Hall said. "With the guys we brought in, the coaches we have, the changes of the staff, I feel like there’s a lot more organizational stability.”

Part of New York's push for stability is bringing in quality pieces around Hall and wide receiver Garrett Wilson to match up when other teams try to take the Jets' top two weapons away. The running back name-dropped wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, running back Isaiah Davis, and tight ends Mason Taylor and Kenyon Sadiq as performers who would have to step up in order to make New York's offense exciting.

It has him excited for his future with the team.

"I feel like this is a year of us having a complete offense," Hall said. "With the pieces around us in our offense...this is a year of not only us having guys with names, but having a team aspect. It feels very stable, like we have our people.

"It's been very positive."

To take the next step, Hall knows New York needs more than stability. They have to perform on game days. To better understand what that would entail with a new offensive play-caller, the running back spoke to a fellow star in the league for guidance on what Frank Reich brings to the table.

Hall seeks out All-Pro

The running back fraternity is a tight-knit group. Everyone looks out for each other and celebrates when one of them has a big year, or receives a lucrative contract extension.

In the case of Hall, one of the star running backs in the league has direct knowledge of playing under Frank Reich: Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.

Under Reich, Taylor had his breakout season in 2021, leading the league in rushing with over 1,800 yards, and 18 touchdowns. He was named a first-team All-Pro and finished second in the Offensive Player of the Year award. There is no running back better for Hall to listen to about his new offensive coordinator than him.

"He was just telling me the way Frank calls plays," Hall explained. "He lets the players play off reaction, make the offense their own. He said it was really easy to play behind Frank."

If Hall can have even close to the amount of success enjoyed by Taylor under Reich's offensive system, not only will he prove himself worthy of the lucrative extension he received, but it will also put him in comparison to other elite backs in the game like Taylor.

And get the offense to a level they haven't been in years.