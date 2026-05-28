FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn opened organized team activities (OTAs), the third phase of the organization's offseason program, on Wednesday.

When the team took the field, though, they did so without one of their top draft picks from this year's class.

16th overall pick tight end Kenyon Sadiq will not participate this week during practices as he recovers from a hernia he had a procedure on after rookie minicamp. Glenn said New York was aware of the need for the procedure when they selected Sadiq, but believes he will be fine by the start of training camp.

It is unclear whether the team expects to see him on the practice field during the next few weeks of OTAs.

"We wanted to make sure we got it done right after rookie minicamp," Glenn said.

Cade York is starting off Jets OTAs on wrong foot

Sadiq isn't the only injured Jet, either. Kicker Cade York will be out this week due to a groin injury as well. The Jets signed York earlier this offseason to a one-year deal with veteran Nick Folk moving on.

On Wednesday, New York signed Younghoe Koo to compete for the starting job this year along with York and Lenny Krieg. Koo was most recently at the New Orleans rookie minicamp following the draft as a tryout player. The former Pro Bowl kicker spent the 2025 season with the Atlanta Falcons and the New York Giants.

More injury updates from Thursday's OTA practice session

The Jets did, however, get good news across the board on other injury concerns. No lingering injuries from last year's 2025 campaign have kept players off the field at the start of offseason workouts. That includes the likes of wide receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall.

"Garrett looks good, really good," Glenn said. "He's typical Garrett, so that doesn't surprise me. He was a full go right away."

As for Hall, the Jets agreed to terms on a three-year, $45.75 million extension in early May. Now, the running back is happy and on the practice field without any distractions to deal with.

"Extremely important," the Jets head coach said. "Someone we wanted him to be here. Just get that done and out of his mind so he can go play is always a good thing."

New York's OTAs participation stands at 100%, despite the voluntary nature of the practices and the injuries to Sadiq and York. The Jets may need to wait a little longer to see their first-round tight end, but the organization doesn't appear concerned about any long-term ramifications just yet.