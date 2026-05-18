3 Jets Whose Jobs Could Be On the Line in OTAs

With offseason team activities (OTAs) quickly approaching on May 27, more pressure is going to be on some players than others as the lead-up to the 2026 season continues for the New York Jets.

Between the draft class the Jets brought in and multiple shake-ups at certain key positions, either through trades or impressive performances in rookie minicamp, some of those in Gang Green could be at risk of losing their jobs for the upcoming season.

With that in mind, here are three players who could be on the chopping block in the coming weeks, beginning with OTAs.

Jelani Woods, TE

Indianapolis Colts tight end Jelani Woods (80) runs during training camp Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at Grand Park Sports Complex in Westfield. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Woods appeared in four games during his first season with the Jets in 2025, recording one catch for four yards. That was after consecutive missed seasons in 2023 (hamstring) and 2024 (turf toe) for the former third-rounder, who is mostly unproven since the Indianapolis Colts selected him in 2022.

Not only is he currently listed as TE4 on the roster behind rookie Kenyon Sadiq, Mason Taylor and Jeremy Ruckert, but the Jets signed TCU TE Chase Curtis as an undrafted free agent. While they might be better off using the time to develop Curtis on the practice squad, Sadiq is already showing he is more than meets the eye with his pass catching and run blocking.

Meanwhile, the Jets re-signed Ruckert to a two-year, $10 million extension last December, so the depth chart at TE is already full before OTAs even begin. With the injury concerns and unproven track record so far, Woods' future is certainly up in the air.

Cade York, K

Jan 4, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals place kicker Cade York (3) walks for the locker room after a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. The Bengals won 19-17 to finish the regular season at 9-8. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Sam Greene/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Following the surprising decision not to retain kicker Nick Folk, who made the second-highest percentage of kicks (96.6%) in his 18-year career last season, the Jets decided to bring in Cade York on a one-year deal to compete for the starting role.

However, while York made one of his two attempts from beyond 50 yards in 2024 with the Washington Commanders and Cincinnati Bengals, he could be kicked to the curb, as he did not play last season and is only 12-of-20 for his career from at least 40 yards out.

Although he has one fewer competitor for the position after Will Ferrin was cut to make room for the Tim Patrick signing, that also opened the door for Lenny Krieg. The German-born kicker, who spent last season on the Atlanta Falcons practice squad, has previous football experience in the German Football League and the European League of Football, making 11 of his 16 attempts (68.8%) with the Stuttgart Surge in 2025.

York is likely the front-runner based on his experience, but he still has to earn the job. Not only has Krieg proven to be stiff competition during the offseason, but there are still some veterans available as well, if the Jets are not content turning to York or Krieg.

Braelon Allen, RB

New York Jets running back Braelon Allen (0) before the game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Now that Breece Hall has been extended and is seemingly starting a new era with the Jets, the focus in the running back room turns to the battle between Allen and Isaiah Davis. While Allen's physical prowess helps him be a threat in short-yardage situations, accumulating 334 rushing yards and two TDs during his rookie season, he could become a potential trade option for the Jets after suffering a season-ending MCL sprain last season.

The starting spot is clearly locked up with Hall in the Big Apple for the long haul, but the RB2 role is in doubt. Davis, who was taken in the same draft class as Allen, has shown versatility and higher upside over the last two years. Davis has recorded 410 rushing yards and averaged 5.6 yards per carry in two seasons. Additionally, he can contribute to the Jets' passing attack with 21 receptions and 186 receiving yards last season.

That being said, Allen has the skill set to be a key part of the RB room, especially with his effectiveness when the team needs to pick up a few yards. However, Davis' versatility could put a ton of pressure on a player who had the higher pedigree coming out of college, with OTAs right around the corner.