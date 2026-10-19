Biggest Reason Why Jets Loss to Patriots Couldn't Be More Obvious

The Jets fell to 2-4 after losing 26-19 to the rival Patriots in Week 6. Gang Green is two games below .500, despite being more competitive than in past seasons. The team looks to have taken a step from last season, but one thing has reared its ugly head throughout the Jets' season and led to the loss to the Patriots.

Situational football.

The Jets were trailing 10-3 when they got the ball with 1:46 left in the first half on Sunday afternoon. This pivotal drive gave them a chance to score and go into the half tied or down by only one score. The drive went incompletion, incompletion, and a six-yard pass to Omar Cooper Jr. The Jets gained only six yards and only took 23 seconds off the clock.

Geno Smith and the offense had a chance to dictate how the half ended. Instead, the Jets punted back to the Patriots, who responded with a seven-play touchdown drive that flipped the game on its head.

Drives like this have been an unfortunate pattern for the Jets this season.

Jets' struggles with situational football continue to plague them

In five out of six games this year, New York has received the ball with four minutes or less on the clock. In those five drives, the Jets have yet to score, and two of the failed drives led to points for the opponent.

Their inability to score late in halves has held them back all season, and Week 6 was no exception.

The Jets won't be able to take that next step if head coach Aaron Glenn can't improve in situational football. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jets' offense falls short at the end of the half, but it's not the only time. They also haven't capitalized on turnovers. New York's defense has forced eight turnovers this season, but has only found the end zone once after them. Gang Green has had chances to take over games thanks to their defense, but the offense has continued to fall short.

Whether up or down, turnovers can shift momentum. Scoring touchdowns off those turnovers can change the game. The Jets forced the Patriots to turn the ball over twice in Week 6, once down by seven, once down by 10. Both of the ensuing drives ended with a field goal, not a touchdown, even though New York drove inside the New England 25.

Touchdowns wouldn't necessarily have won the game for the Jets, but they would've forced the Patriots to change how they operated to maintain or regain their lead. The Jets' inability to finish drives has plagued them all season. New York ranks dead last in red-zone touchdowns this season, leaving them chasing teams that score seven when they get into Jets' territory.

Bottom line

The Jets have clearly improved since last year, yet they keep losing games.

In a league where 50.6% of games are decided by one score (h/t Vertize Sports), these situational issues are even more glaring. The Jets have talked about winning football and a changed culture. Until they fix how they play situational football, more losses like the one to the Patriots will follow head coach Aaron Glenn and his team.

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