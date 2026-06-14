Brandon Stephens Embracing 'OG' Role in Jets' Cornerback Room

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Brandon Stephens is not old. Not by today's standards. Not even by the average age of cornerbacks in the NFL.

But the New York Jets cornerback is entering newfound territory in his second year with the team. Not only is he the longest-active player in the Jets' secondary, but he's also the oldest cornerback at just 28 years old.

Gang Green has gone through a clear roster shuffle for that to happen. Gone are vested veterans like Sauce Gardner and Michael Carter II. New York has gotten younger with recent draft selections and even free agent signings.

Stephens was the first domino to fall, inking a three-year, $36 million deal with New York as their first free agent signing of the Aaron Glenn era last year. His ability to play in both man and zone coverage made him an ideal fit for the scheme.

Now, the Jets are asking him to be even more in 2026. They need a kind of leader that's normally found in late-stage cornerbacks.

But the veteran is taking it in stride, and helping the organization out any way he can.

A new role for the Jets' 'OG'

In the last two years, New York has brought in several players to fit Glenn's defensive alignment. In the 2025 draft, Florida State cornerback AZ Thomas was selected in the third round. Then, D'Angelo Ponds was drafted in the second round of the 2026 selection process.

Veterans like Jarvis Brownlee and Nahshon Wright were also acquired in trades and free agent signings over the last several months. That leaves Stephens, at just a full season on the job in Florham Park, as the longest-tenured cornerback on the roster.

Some of the younger players are already getting in on the joke. And Stephens can't believe it.

The guys call me 'OG' (original gangster), which is crazy, Stephens said. This is my sixth year. Just being able to coach the young guys... it just helps them out, whether that's learning the defense and the technique I would use in this scenario or whatnot. Just being in that position has been awesome for me.

While Stephens was part of a secondary that gave up the most touchdowns (36) to opposing quarterbacks last season, the former Baltimore Raven did have a strong year. Pro Football Focus graded his 2025 campaign at an above-average 67.0, which was ranked 38th out of 114 cornerbacks.

Not bad for a starter making just over $13 million this year.

New York did a good job all offseason of bringing in leaders at every level of their defense. Minkah Fitzpatrick was traded for the safety room. Demario Davis was signed to aid the linebackers. Even David Onyemata has plenty of leadership experience to help the defensive line.

Through it all, though, Stephens remains an anchor for the Jets' cornerback room. And if the young group can be successful this season, it will be with the aid of their longest-tenured player to lead the way.