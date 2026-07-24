3 Jets Veterans Who Could Lose Their Starting Jobs in Preseason 

In just a few short days, the Jets will finally begin their journey toward the 2026 NFL season with the start of training camp. The Jets' veterans are set to report on Tuesday, coming three days after the rookies show up to Florham Park, NJ, giving fans a sense of how certain returning faces and new names look ahead of full-padded practices.

Of course, New York fans will have their eyes set on the incoming rookie class along with the new free agent additions throughout camp and preseason. Amid all of the excitement, several positional battles are worth monitoring. Some will be decided before camp is over, while others won't have a victor until the preseason next month.

As the battles to make the 53-man roster loom, here are three Jets veterans who could lose their jobs during the preseason.

3. Andre Cisco, S

If any Jets’ player's starting job is on the ropes, it’s Andre Cisco.

The former Syracuse Orange joined the Jets on a one-year deal last season and was the team’s starting safety alongside Tony Adams. Before a torn pectoral ended his season prematurely, Cisco logged 41 total tackles and one pass deflection in eight games.

While his numbers weren’t bad, his poor play in coverage and bad tackling overshadowed it. Cisco gave up 14 receptions (17 targets) for 189 yards and three touchdowns, posting a 54.5 coverage grade that ranked 67th out of 98 qualifying safeties, per Pro Football Focus.

Andre Cisco's future with the Jets is far from concrete as training camp looms. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He also recorded nine missed tackles, which resulted in an 18.2% missed tackle rate that tied for the 11th-highest mark among qualifying safeties.

Despite his struggles, New York decided to bring Cisco back on a one-year, $2.5 million contract. But with the additions of Minkah Fitzpatrick and Dane Belton, Cisco will have to prove his worth in training camp.

With Fitzpatrick locking down one of the starting spots, Cisco will have to fend off Belton and Malachi Moore for the other. If he’s unable to do so, Cisco could find himself taking a backseat in 2026.

2. Harrison Phillips, DT

Acquiring Harrison Phillips last August for two sixth-round picks was a home-run move by general manager Darren Mougey. Phillips quickly asserted himself as their best interior run-defender, recording 27 run-stops and earning a 76.2 run-defense grade, per PFF, ranking sixth among 134 qualifying interior defenders.

While Phillips proved to be a valuable contributor in this area, the defense as a whole struggled, giving up the fourth-most rushing yards last season (139.5). As a result, Mougey bolstered the defensive line, adding T’Vondre Sweat, David Onyemata, and Darrell Jackson Jr. to the mix alongside Phillips, Jowon Briggs, and Mazi Smith.

Harrison Phillips could be looking at a reduced workload after the Jets' offseason additions. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Phillips should still play a critical role in early-down situations, it's unlikely he’ll receive as many snaps. Given the additions, along with head coach Aaron Glenn’s plan to deploy a multiple front in 2026, New York will rotate its defensive line based on matchup and each player's strengths.

That could reduce Phillips’ workload enough to push him out of his full-time starting role.

1. Brandon Stephens, CB

One word to describe Brandon Stephens’s2025 season: inconsistent.

Granted, he started all 16 games he played and was leaned on following the Sauce Gardner trade and Azareye’h Thomas going down with a season-ending shoulder injury. However, Stephens's play fluctuated throughout the year

Stephens had some great stretches, such as allowing fewer than 40 receiving yards in eight consecutive games, and was a reliable run defender, recording 12 run-stops, tying for fourth among all corners.

He also had his share of rough outings, particularly in coverage. While Stephens allowed 47 receptions (70 targets) for 509 yards, he gave up eight touchdowns–tied for the second-most among all corners–and a 126.4 passer rating, per PFF.

These coverage lapses, along with the defense’s failure to record an interception, prompted the Jets to add Nahshon Wright and D’Angelo Ponds to the room. With Thomas expected to return to full health, Stephens faces increased competition and will have to earn his starting role during training camp.