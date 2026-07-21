5 Jets Who Could Help New York Break Losing Season Streak

There has been little reason for pride or optimism among the Jets in recent years, and for good reason.

The team has gone 15 consecutive seasons without making the playoffs–during which they’ve posted an 86-160 record–and have had only one winning season (10-6 in 2015) since. Expectations were high entering the 2023 season after impressive performances from the 2022 rookie class and the blockbuster acquisition of Aaron Rodgers; however, that pipe dream died after four snaps.

Although expectations remain modest entering this season, there is reason to believe that they’ll be more competitive than people think. If the rookie class performs to their potential and the new additions stay healthy, New York could finally snap their losing streak this season.

With that, here are five Jets who could play a pivotal role in achieving this goal.

1. Geno Smith, QB

Quarterback play ultimately serves as the reflection of a team. We’ve seen this time and time again for the Jets in the last decade–most recently this past season–with poor quarterback play derailing any chance of success.

Can Geno Smith put a much-needed stop to the Jets' QB woes? | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Geno Smith entering the fold, general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn are hoping he can change this. The 12-year veteran demonstrated the ability to lead an offense in his tenure with the Seahawks, compiling a 28-24 record in his five years with the team.

As their starter, Smith completed 68.5% of his passes for 12,961 yards, 76 touchdowns, and 36 interceptions, leading 12 game-winning drives and 10 fourth-quarter comebacks. However, Smith is coming off an underwhelming 2025 season with the Raiders, completing 67.4% of his passes for 3,025 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions (league-high), posting a disastrous 2-13 record.

Even though there are concerns regarding the 35-year-old entering this season, he has a much-improved supporting cast around him compared to last year with the Raiders. With an established offensive line and run game, along with an upgraded group of pass-catchers, Smith is in a position for a bounce-back season.

Smith's performance will go a long way in determining how competitive New York can be this season. If he can replicate his 2022 success and protect the football better, fans should anticipate the Jets being competitive in 2026.

2. Demario Davis, LB

Middle linebacker is widely considered the quarterback of the defense, and Demario Davis has been exactly that throughout his 14-year career.

Despite being 37-years-old, Davis is still a premier player at his position and a highly impactful contributor. The former Arkansas State Red Wolf logged 143 total tackles and two forced fumbles last season, earning an 81.4 Pro Football Focus grade, which ranked sixth out of 88 qualifying linebackers.

While he remains a solid defender in coverage, he excels as a run-defender. Davis recorded 39 run-stops last year–tying for fourth-most among all linebackers–and earned an 88.9 run-defense grade, per PFF.

His contributions against the run, along with his valuable leadership, are in large part why New York brought him in. Last year, the Jets couldn’t contain the run. They finished the year giving up the fourth-most rushing yards (139.5) and allowed 150 rushing yards or more in eight games.

With Davis manning the middle, he’ll put everyone in the right position and elevate everyone’s play. He’s the perfect veteran for this young team who knows what it takes to build a winning team. He already shared with SiriusXM NFL Radio what he told Mougey and owner Woody Johnson about his vision for the Jets' culture when he arrived in Gotham.

When I say leadership, it's not a title—it's modeling. What does your lifestyle represent? Because more is caught than taught. So it's not people are looking for me to come in and have all the right words. How can I be the example of what winning culture looks like? Demario Davis, Jets LB

As long as he remains healthy, he should have a tremendous impact on Gang Green’s defense.

3. Minkah Fitzpatrick, S

Minkah Fitzpatrick is another central building block New York added in the offseason. Like Davis, Fitzpatrick has played a critical role on playoff teams and has remained a relatively consistent player throughout his nine-year career.

Although he’s coming off a quiet year statistically—logging 82 total tackles, one interception, and one sack—Fitzpatrick was still one of the better safeties in the league.

He stood out in coverage this past season, allowing only 27 receptions (35 targets) for 253 yards and two touchdowns, earning a 78.4 coverage grade, per PFF, ranking ninth out of 98 qualifying safeties.

Minkah Fitzpatrick has the tools to boost the Jets' secondary after last year's abysmal performance by the unit. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering this season, Fitzpatrick will be the leader of the secondary. The Jets will lean on his experience and playmaking ability to help stabilize a secondary that struggled mightily last season. Although they finished 17th in passing yards (216.1) allowed, they gave up the most passing touchdowns (36) and recorded zero interceptions.

If New York hopes to post their first winning season in years, it’ll need Fitzpatrick to maintain similar production to last year and be their safety blanket in the secondary.

4. Nahshon Wright, CB

Nahshon Wright is arguably the Jets’ biggest x-factor.

While he’s yet to establish himself as the caliber of player that Davis or Fitzpatrick have become, Wright’s impact could be just as vital to the Jets’ success. Considering New York became the first team in NFL history to record zero interceptions, they desperately need a playmaker in the secondary, and Wright fits this mold.

The former 2021 third-round selection emerged as a breakout player with the Chicago Bears, tying for the most interceptions among all cornerbacks (5) and recording 11 pass deflections. Wright also proved to be a reliable run-defender, logging 16 run-stops—the second-most among all cornerbacks—while receiving a 72.9 run-defense grade, ranking 23rd among 114 cornerbacks, per PFF.

Nahshon Wright with an INSANE interception 😮

pic.twitter.com/qOdpnCMFLf — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) November 23, 2025

However, Wright wasn’t without his flaws. He struggled in coverage last season, allowing 60 receptions on 93 targets for 800 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Even though the secondary was upgraded in the offseason, these numbers cannot continue.

Despite this, New York isn’t asking him to be a shutdown corner. They’ll task Brandon Stephens and potentially D’Angelo Ponds to handle the top outside receivers.

Instead, they’re counting on Wright to create takeaways and make game-changing plays. Along with tying for the second-most interceptions at his position, he forced two fumbles, demonstrating his playmaking ability.

If he can clean up some of his inconsistencies in coverage, Wright could emerge as one of the biggest difference-makers on this defense and help the Jets snap their losing-season streak.

5. Adonai Mitchell, WR

Speaking of breakout players, all the buzz surrounding Adonai Mitchell is that he’s poised for one this season.

Although he was rather inconsistent and struggled with drops in his eight games with the Jets, we must take into account that Mitchell was learning the system on the fly after arriving midseason, while the team was also without top receiver Garrett Wilson.

Despite those challenges, he displayed promising flashes. The former Texas Longhorn quickly emerged as the top target, hauling in 24 receptions for 301 yards and two touchdowns, and posting two 100-yard games.

Adonai Mitchell showed a lot of promise during his brief time with the Jets. Can he replicate that success this season? | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mitchell has carried this momentum into the offseason, where he’s stood out as one of the best performers. His 6-foot-4, 197-pound frame, combined with his explosiveness, is rare for a player at his size. These traits make him a potential downfield threat who can take pressure off Wilson to create separation on every play.

And with Smith at quarterback, he’ll be looking to air it out to Mitchell whenever he gets the chance.

If he can become the reliable secondary threat the New York has been searching for while cutting down on the drops, he’ll provide the offense with another dependable contributor and play a key role in a winning season for New York.