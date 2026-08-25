Cade York's Release Doesn't Mean Jets' Kicking Troubles Are Over

The New York Jets finally have a clear direction they want to go in for their starting kicker role.

Or do they?

As first reported by Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, Gang Green waived veteran kicker Cade York after a months-long battle for the starting job with former Miami Dolphins All-Pro Jason Sanders. After weeks of competing, though, a stumble in the team's second preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, coupled with recent struggles in practice, left the Jets with a clear answer.

But that doesn't mean their kicking problems are solved, however. They might only be just beginning.

Jets' kicking problems aren't over despite York's exit

To say that Sanders "won" the starting kicking job wouldn't necessarily be accurate. While Sanders was perfect through all preseason action, he too has struggled in practice. On Monday, the veteran missed three of five field goals, all from 30 to 40 yards away. That kind of inconsistency isn't something the Jets can afford.

Even if it was better than York's performance in last Friday's game (a miss from 59 yards out and a 3/5 day on Monday). York's career has been marred by disappointing performances. As a former fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft, he's never had a field goal percentage over 82 percent in his three years in the league.

Had the Jets named him the starting kicker, there would have been a large contingent of fans who were worried about the long-term future of the position.

Not unlike the current feelings felt now.

To put it kindly, no kicker truly earned the starting job for the Jets. Sanders just "won" the competition from York.

Sure, there were some solid days from both kickers, but neither consistently looked like a player who could handle kicking duties for a full 17 games. It also means the Jets have a difficult decision to figure out before the regular season begins.

New York could hope to get the All-Pro that Sanders was before he suffered through a hip injury that cost him the 2025 season. In doing so, they would probably have a short leash on the veteran, even with his past experience. Otherwise, the Jets could look to the free agent market when kickers become available and swoop one of those men up.

Some of the available kickers in free agency are Jake Moody, Brandon McManus, Graham Gano, and Matt Prater.

For better or worse, the Jets have multiple options to pick between and still plenty of time to make a final decision. And plenty of other organizations around the league will be doing the same ahead of roster cutdown day this weekend.

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