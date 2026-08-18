Sanders vs. York: Who Currently Has the Leg Up for Jets' Kicker Competition in Preseason Week 2

The Jets' kicking competition has been the most intriguing positional battle in training camp.

Jason Sanders and Cade York have spent the last few months competing for the starting job, and neither has been able to separate himself from the other. The lead has seemingly changed hands several times throughout the summer.

But as the Jets head into Week 2 of the preseason, Sanders appears to have regained the upper hand.

Jason Sanders is currently in the lead of the kicking competition against Cade York

When New York brought in Sanders in early June, he was widely viewed as the frontrunner to win the competition.

Sanders had proven to be a reliable kicker throughout his seven-year career with the Dolphins, converting 84.6% of his field goal attempts and missing just nine of his 268 extra point attempts. He also earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2020 after making 36-of-39 field goal attempts and all 36 of his extra point attempts.

The California native looked the part early in the competition, nailing a pair of field goals from 42 and 50 yards, while York missed two field goal attempts from beyond 50 yards, according to The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt.

Some field goal stats:



Jason Sanders good from 42 and 50, missed from 50.



Cade York missed two 50+ (one doinked off the upright) and made one from 50. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) June 16, 2026

This appeared to give Sanders an early advantage, but the tides flipped in York’s favor once training camp began.

During the Jets’ second practice, York made all of his attempts within 50 yards while Sanders missed a 47-yard attempt. Sanders responded in the fifth practice, converting all eight of his attempts while York went 7-of-8.

That momentum didn’t last long.

Sanders struggled in the sixth practice, making just 2-of-5 attempts, while York went 3-of-4. Sanders also had another difficult outing during New York’s second joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, missing several kicks, while York missed a 61-yard attempt but otherwise appeared to be the more consistent kicker.

What can Cade York do to retake the lead over Jason Sanders in the kicker battle? | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At that point, York had seemingly taken control of the competition and was arguably the favorite to win the job heading into the Jets’ preseason opener.

However, the tables have turned back in Sanders’ favor.

Sanders had a cleaner preseason debut, connecting on a 47-yard try and making New York’s lone extra point attempt. While York made both of his attempts, his 38-yard field goal try appeared to sail wide right.

In the Jets’ most recent practice on Monday, Sanders once again came out on top, converting 7-of-8 field goal attempts, while York went 5-of-8, missing attempts from 48, 51 and 54 yards, per ESPN Jets insider Rich Cimini.

Verdict: Jason Sanders is winning the job (for now)

If the coaching staff had to make a decision today, Sanders would be my pick to win the starting job.

This competition has gone back and forth, and each kicker has had stretches where he has made a compelling case for the starting job. But if I had to roll with who I trust and believe can be the long-term solution at kicker, I’m going with Sanders.

York has constantly bounced around since entering the league in 2022. He’s got some great attributes, such as his strong leg, and I believe that he can tap into the potential he displayed during his collegiate career at LSU.

But he simply hasn’t been consistent enough in the NFL. In his career, he’s 23-of-35 on field goals beyond 30 yards and is 11-of-15 on kicks between 30 and 39 yards. York just hasn’t displayed the reliability that Sanders has, and that is what I believe it will come down to.

Granted, Sanders certainly hasn’t been the same dependable kicker he was with the Dolphins. But he’s playing well now, and that is what matters most to the Jets

York still has time to change that in New York’s upcoming preseason game against the Steelers on Friday night, but the advantage currently belongs to Sanders.

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