Do the Jets Have Their Own Leon Rose Entering This Season?

As the final seconds ticked away in San Antonio Wednesday night, the New York Knicks quietly celebrated a monumental upset over the Western Conference Champions. A 105-95 win for New York in Game 1 of the NBA Finals showed the team's clutch gene and ability to gut out wins when things don't look perfect.

There are lessons the Jets can take from their cross-sport ally. The Knicks have stars in key positions and a quality head coach willing to adjust to any situation. Game 1 wasn't a game that the Knicks stole.

They took it.

For as much as we can say the Jets should learn from the Knicks' run, the reality is the central reason for the Knickerbockers' run to dominance didn't come from any one player.

It came from an executive. And if the Jets are going to pull something similar, they have to hope their front office leader is as successful as the one who built the Knicks into a championship contender.

Jets hope Darren Mougey can follow in Rose's footsteps

New York Jets general manager Darren Mougey speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There's a reason for hope that Jets general manager Darren Mougey can come close to Knicks President Leon Rose.

Like Rose, Mougey's penchant for trades has helped Gang Green improve the overall roster depth. In just a year and a half at the helm, Mougey has completed 14 trades.

Sometimes these trades are about gaining value for roster mistakes - like getting late-round draft picks for quarterback Justin Fields or special teams star Irv Charles.

Other times, the moves aid the roster in a big way. Acquisitions for defensive tackle Jowon Briggs, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and quarterback Geno Smith have transformed New York's ceiling and floor for the 2026 season.

The Jets have also valued the draft in a similar way to what the Knicks have done.

In many ways, Mougey has acted very similarly to Rose ever since he was given the top job of the Knicks. When Rose took over during the 2019-2020 season, the Knicks were one of the worst-run teams in sports. Shrewd trades for quality veterans changed everything, though.

Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Mikal Bridges were all acquired via trade. Jalen Brunson, meanwhile, was brought to the fold via free agency. Rose had built a team that the All-NBA point guard could believe in.

Now, they are three wins away from a championship.

San Antonio could come back to defeat the Knicks in this series despite their Game 1 win. They have a great team of their own. But that doesn't take away from the job Rose has done since coming to the franchise six years ago.

And it's Rose's penchant for trade deals that allowed the Knicks to get good in a hurry. If the Jets are going to succeed faster than their current timeline, they will need Mougey to do something similar.

Mougey has shown a desire to build his team similarly. Should that continue, they may not captivate the country as the Knicks have, but they'll certainly transform into the respected franchise fans have been begging for.