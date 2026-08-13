Mason Taylor Is Finally Living Up to Potential in Training Camp

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Two weeks into training camp, New York Jets tight end Mason Taylor didn't appear ready to take the next step in his development.

After finishing as one of New York's top pass catchers last year, Taylor watched as the Jets drafted another tight end (Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq) with the 16th overall pick in April's draft.

Even though Gang Green has preached a desire to run a two-tight end set with Taylor and Sadiq, they have been waiting for their second-year starter to step up more than he did last year. Even if the team has seen more than what Taylor has shown on tape.

"I see him breaking out this year," Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said. "He's practicing his ass off."

Despite a slow start to camp, Taylor has begun to turn his play to the next level. And it's finally allowing Glenn to be more of a prophet than a hopeful enthusiast over the last week.

Mason Taylor stands out at Jets' joint practices

Taylor's main strengths have always been as a route-runner with sure hands and an ability to make plays after the catch. Many analysts overlooked his solid but quiet first year with the team because of the organization's poor quarterback play.

Now with Geno Smith in tow, Taylor is beginning to make more and more plays throughout practice. In the last two days of joint work with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Taylor has caught three touchdown passes and has found himself consistently open over the middle of the field. His ability to find the soft spot in zones is also something Jets' quarterbacks are appreciating more each day.

In Smith's case, Taylor's emergence is opening up new possibilities in the tight end room, and that will make the offense better.

"All the tight ends have done a great job at getting open and making plays, and that's something that we appreciate from those guys," Smith said. "They're kind of like the Swiss Army Knife; they can do it all."

By the time Sadiq returns during camp (or before Week 1), the Jets will have already installed most of their offense. Taylor being healthy enough for each practice will give him a leg up early in the year.

But the Jets seem content to focus their efforts on using 12 personnel throughout the season or one running back and two tight ends on the field. Offensive coordinator and play-caller Frank Reich has seen plenty of success with the two-tight-end sets over his career, including a Super Bowl win with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017.

The Eagles' title is a model that the Jets hope to emulate nearly 10 years later.

"In our offense, tight ends have played a good role, and I see that being a big part of what we do," Reich said.

Taylor's skills as a receiver are well documented. They are beginning to show out with each practice. His work as a blocker, though, is beginning to set him apart from the rest of the Jets tight end room as well.

And if he can continue to put all his tools together, Glenn's breakout prediction might be dead on throughout the year ahead.

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