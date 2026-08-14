How David Bailey Can Raise Expectations in His Jets' Preseason Debut

It's been eight months since the last time the Jets played in a football game against an opposing team. That said, this year's team looks far different than the one that walked off the field to conclude a 3-14 campaign.

Among the chief changes, outside of an overhaul at the coaching staff, is the arrival of second overall pick David Bailey. The top defensive player in college football last year, out of Texas Tech, has already become something of a star at Jets training camp. Bailey's lightning-quick first step, coupled with his high motor, has made him a rising star across the organization.

In some ways, the second overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft has been the best player on the Jets since the start of camp.

That's what makes Friday night's preseason showdown against the Buccaneers important. It will be the first time Jets fans can see Bailey in a game setting without the base operations of joint practice or coaches speaking to him after every play.

It's a chance for Bailey to show the world just how good he is, and how much he can still improve.

Jets have same expectations for David Bailey as everyone else... for now

Preseason contests are never a clear indicator of future success. Some Hall-of-Famers, like running back Terrell Davis, earned a roster spot specifically because of their work in the preseason. Others waited until the games actually mattered to show their dominance.

For the Jets, Bailey's expectations are the same as everyone else on the roster.

"I want to see the fundamentals of the game show up," Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said. "I want to see the techniques behind that. I want to make sure that we operate in that aspect when it comes to the game. Then I want to see us execute. I want to see those things, and I want to see the discipline of our team."

The Jets are holding David Bailey to the same standards as everyone else. At least, for the preseason opener. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bailey isn't like anyone else on the team, though.

By making him the second overall pick and the first non-quarterback taken in the draft, the 22-year-old will have people demanding immediate production. His work in practice had him looking like a player who was seemingly unblockable during joint sessions with the Buccaneers, as well as regular training camp practices.

Should Jets fans expect to see more of that on Friday?

What about the team's run defense? One of the biggest weaknesses in Bailey's game was his inconsistency at stopping the run. While he has improved in that department throughout camp, the real test will come in game settings.

Setting realistic expectations

If Bailey doesn't come away with a sack, it won't be the end of the world today against Tampa. He has spent plenty of time in practice beating on the offensive line of the Buccaneers. But if he plays the run well and stays within the scheme that the Jets want to play, Friday's debut will be a success. Staying healthy for his entire performance will be a success.

Anything more will be gravy for the Jets and their fans—the kind that the organization hasn't had in decades at this position.

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