Since star running back Breece Hall went down with a quadriceps injury in Week 3’s loss to the Lions, the Jets have turned to third-year halfback Braelon Allen to shoulder the workload on the ground.

The former Wisconsin Badger has made the most of his opportunity, impressing fans and the coaching staff with his physical running style. In this three-game stretch, including Sunday's loss to the Patriots, Allen has registered 253 rushing yards (averaging 4.6 yards per carry), recorded 10 carries for 10-plus-yard gains, and forced 17 missed tackles.

Despite New York posting a 1-2 record in this span, Allen has been one of the few productive contributors and has put the team in a position to win games.

Even though Allen’s workload will be trimmed down once Hall returns to the lineup, the Jets must find a way to keep him in the game plan.

Jets can't ignore Braelon Allen's success in Breece Hall's absence

Over the last two weeks, Allen showcased his bell cow capability.

A prime example is his Week 5 performance against the Browns, where he posted career highs in carries (24) and rushing yards (116). Allen scored the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter to help New York beat Cleveland 17-12.

It looked like Allen was heading for another dominant performance on the ground against the Patriots, finishing the first half with 65 rushing yards. However, the Jets abandoned Allen in the second half, with him receiving just five touches, while Isaiah Davis ineffectively rushed for 16 yards on seven carries.

The Jets should've continued to feed Braelon Allen the Ball in Sunday's loss to the Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With New York down two scores for the majority of the second half, the team leaned on quarterback Geno Smith to move the offense downfield through the air. Ultimately, this proved to be a bad decision, as Allen was the unit's only productive player.

New England didn’t have much of an answer for the 6-foot-1, 250-pound back, as he recorded four rushes of 10-plus yards. Allen even showcased his value as a pass catcher, recording two receptions for 26 yards.

On one of those catches, Allen bulldozed Patriots star safety Kevin Byard III for a 16-yard gain (h/t NFL).

Braelon Allen, grown man strength.



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Plays like this show why Allen deserves a consistent role in the offense, even after Hall returns.

How Jets should use Braelon Allen once Breece Hall Returns

When Hall comes back, he’ll reclaim the lead role again, while Allen’s workload will be reduced. However, if there’s one thing offensive coordinator Frank Reich should have learned over the past few weeks, it’s that New York won’t win games if he gives Allen limited reps.

Moving forward, Reich must establish the run and return to the formula they used against the Titans in Week 1. Against Tennessee, the Jets ran the ball on 39 of their 63 plays, with Hall recording 22 carries and Allen adding 10. New York even ran the ball 15 times during a 19-play drive, showcasing its ability to control the game on the ground.

The Jets can also use Allen in the backfield while using Hall—who's averaging an impressive 34 receiving yards per game—more as a pass-catching option.

Although the Jets averaged just 3.9 yards per carry, their willingness to run the football helped open up opportunities for play-action. However, this commitment faded over the following two weeks. Gang Green ran the ball just 27 times on 72 offensive plays against the Packers and 19 times on 61 plays against the Lions.

Meanwhile, Allen received only nine carries combined in those two games, giving him fewer opportunities to help the offense with his physicality.

The Jets don’t necessarily need to return to a run-heavy approach on every drive, but they must find a better offensive balance. Giving Allen eight to 10 carries a game would keep him involved in the game plan, help wear down opposing defenses, and give Hall a breather without taking his role as the lead back.

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