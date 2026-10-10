Exclusive: Braelon Allen Breaks Down His Confidence in Jets’ Playoff Outlook, Breece Hall’s Impact & More

Through his partnership with Q30 Sports Science, I had the opportunity to interview New York Jets running back Braelon Allen.

The company’s product, Q-Collar, is a device worn around the neck that is designed to help protect the brain from repetitive head impacts. Q-30 describes it as acting like a seatbelt for the brain.

Allen first heard about the Q-Collar while in college, when he saw former Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly in ads for it. After seeing those ads, Allen reached out to the company to try the product, which has since been a staple of his routine.

“I absolutely love the products,” Allen said. “It’s hard for me to play without it."

Allen plays one of football's most physically demanding positions and has made protecting his body and mental health a long-term priority.

“Obviously, I want to be as healthy as possible… I try to do everything that’s in my power to make sure that happens, and Q-Collar is a great way to do that in terms of my mental health and protecting my brain.”

Allen knows firsthand just how quickly things can change on the field.

Braelon Allen has bounced back from last season’s setback

Last year, his second season was cut short after suffering a season-ending MCL injury during a kickoff return against the Miami Dolphins.

The injury required surgery, marking the first time he had undergone a major procedure. Despite the setback, Allen said he had a strong support team around him throughout his recovery, and the process went well.

Nearly a year later, with running mate Breece Hall sidelined due to a quad injury, Allen took on a larger role in the offense, posting career highs in both rushing attempts (14) and rushing yards (59) in the Jets’ 23-12 loss to the Bears.

While Hall’s absence gave Allen a bigger workload, the two have developed a close bond that extends beyond the field. “He’s one of my best friends,” Allen said.

Hall has been a valuable influence on the former Wisconsin Badger, as Allen credits him with helping him develop as a pass catcher and pass protector.

While both backs offer different skill sets, Allen feels that they complement each other well. The pair showed their potential in Week 1, combining for 142 rushing yards and a touchdown in New York’s victory over the Titans.

Sep 20, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Braelon Allen (0) celebrates scoring a touchdown with running back Braelon Allen (0) during the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since that win, however, the Jets have dropped the last three games. Their Week 4 loss to the Bears was demoralizing, as New York’s offense possessed the ball for just 17 minutes.

Despite this, Allen believes the Jets have the pieces to turn things around. When asked what the offense does well, he explained that the team has shown it can succeed through the air and on the ground, but needs to put everything together in the same game.

He pointed to the Week 1 win over Tennessee as an example of what the offense is capable of when everything clicks.

Ultimately, Allen’s ambitions align with Gang Green fans: winning. When asked what he wants the next chapter of his career to look like, his answer was straightforward: “Getting this team to the playoffs and having winning seasons as a New York Jet."

Allen made it clear that he wants to do his part to help the Jets reach that goal.

“I just want to do my part to help us win and continue to push us to the top,” Allen said.

Despite New York’s slow start, Allen remains focused on helping the team turn things around. With plenty of games ahead, he still has time to help turn the Jets' season around and achieve his goal.

And it starts against the Cleveland Browns Sunday afternoon.

Get Jets On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.