Things are changing in the quarterback room for the New York Jets. Once a team not known for having a quality plan at the QB position, the organization's outlook has drastically changed.

Geno Smith is their starting quarterback. Cade Klubnik is the fourth-round rookie developmental piece for offensive coaches to work through. And not to mention, the Jets are armed with three first-round picks upcoming in the 2027 draft; the future is finally bright for Gang Green at the game's most important position.

Things might get even better for New York, though. While the team could wait to find their quarterback of the future in the 2027 draft, another option could be made available in July's supplemental draft process.

That is, if the NCAA's ruling from Tuesday sticks.

NCAA's ruling on Brendan Sorsby's playing status could impact Jets' QB plan

Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby was expected to be a quality prospect going into next year's draft. The former Cincinnati product threw for over 5,600 yards in two seasons with 45 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

But Sorsby was ruled ineligible by the NCAA over gambling allegations throughout his collegiate career. The quarterback entered rehab for 35 days and has since returned, looking to return to the college game.

Things are different, though. Justin Williams of The Athletic reported the NCAA denied Sorsby's request for eligibility reinstatement for the 2026 season. Texas Tech is reportedly expected to appeal the decision, and an injunction could be filed in advance to ensure Sorsby can play throughout the season.

There's a good chance, though, that the NCAA may win in the end. And as the legal proceedings continue, Sorsby needs to determine whether to enter the NFL's Supplemental Draft by the June 22nd deadline.

The NCAA's ruling is important for a team like the Jets. The longer this goes on, the more likely it is that Sorsby has no choice but to enter the Supplemental Draft. Organizations searching for long-term quarterback options could very well sacrifice draft picks in the future to get an opportunity to add what would have been a potential first-round pick the following year.

It's a gamble for the organization to make. But it's in the Jets' best interest to take as many swings at the quarterback position as they can until they finally find their intended savior.

It doesn't matter where that final answer comes from - free agency, the supplemental draft, or in next April's selection process. All that matters is that they find "THE" guy. And Sorsby certainly is the kind of player to try in that regard.