3 Under-the-Radar Jets Trade Targets to Solve QB2 Problem

The Jets are not close to solving their lingering backup quarterback problem as organized team activities (OTAs) are set to begin next week. As things currently stand, rookie Cade Klubnik, Brady Cook and Bailey Zappe are in the mix to be Geno Smith’s backup.

It’s not the most appealing group of QB options, but at least with Klubnik, who made waves at rookie minicamp earlier this month, there’s some upside. But in a perfect world, the Jets would like to have a veteran behind Smith to allow Klubnik to develop his rookie season.

There are a few free agents still available, however, for New York, such as Russell Wilson, Josh Dobbs, Cooper Rush, Easton Stick, and Desmond Ridder. Wilson and Rush have been linked to the Jets, with the former reportedly getting a contract offer. However, it seems like things have cooled in their pursuit of Wilson, who is weighing a potential TV opportunity.

Russell Wilson's flirting with a potential CBS Sports TV deal likely takes him out of the running to be the Jets' QB2. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

With the remaining free-agent options less than desirable, New York could always go to the trade market to solve their QB2 woes. There are a few teams with four QBs on their rosters, and we know they won’t keep all of them, which could benefit the Jets, who could easily part ways with Cook and Zappe if they find a viable trade candidate.

Therefore, we’ll take the opportunity to canvass the landscape to see which quarterbacks the Jets could land over the next several weeks before training camp begins in July.

1. Will Levis, Titans

The Titans are one of the teams that have four quarterbacks on their 90-man roster. Will Levis, who missed all of last season due to a season-ending shoulder surgery, is essentially competing for the QB3 spot in Tennessee with former Jet Hendon Hooker.

This offseason, the Titans gave veteran Mitch Trubisky a two-year, $10.5 million contract to be the backup to last year’s No. 1 overall pick, Cam Ward. Trubisky is reunited with his former OC, Brian Daboll, which does not help Levis’ case.

Based on talent and what we’ve seen from him in the NFL, he’s better than Hooker. But if you’re the Titans, the best plan of action is to trade Levis, who will be a free agent at the end of this year.

And if you’re GM Darren Mougey, it would be worth a call to see if a Day 3 selection would get the job done. We’ve seen quarterbacks such as Justin Fields and Kenny Pickett, who are former first-round picks, get moved for Day 3 selections.

Levis, a former second-round guy, should be in that same tier. The last time we saw him on the field was in 2024, when he completed 63.1% of his passes for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. From an arm talent and athleticism standpoint, Levis offers more upside than Cook and Zappe, and he’d be a perfect project for QBs coach Bill Musgrave and offensive coordinator Frank Reich.

If it doesn’t work out, the Jets could move on after this season with no questions asked. But if they can get him back on track, their QB room could set up nicely in 2027 with him, Klubnik, and maybe a rookie QB.

2. Mason Rudolph, Steelers

Mason Rudolph has some former starter experience that could intrigue the Jets. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Mason Rudolph as a potential backup for Smith won’t move the needle for many Jets fans. At that point, there might even be some fans who would be okay with Klubnik just being the QB2 or someone like Cooper Rush.

That said, Rudolph could be the odd man out in Pittsburgh with former Jets QB Aaron Rodgers returning for his last season and the Steelers using draft picks on QBs in consecutive drafts—Will Howard and Drew Allar.

With those three quarterbacks, there’s no need for Rudolph on the roster. The 30-year-old QB has spent most of his career with Pittsburgh, outside of a brief pit stop with the Titans in 2024.

During that lone season in Nashville, the veteran quarterback completed 64% of his passes for 1,530 yards, nine touchdowns, and nine interceptions across eight games (five starts). Before that season with the Titans, the most games Rudolph played and started in were his second year in the league with the Steelers (2019). He appeared in 10 games and made eight starts under center.

Rudolph doesn’t do anything special under center, as he’s a game manager. However, for the Jets, that’s what you are looking for as a QB2 behind Smith. Someone who can step in case of emergency while also serving as that “mentor” to Klubnik.

Last season, Rudolph started in Week 12 against the Bears in place of an injured Rodgers and executed the game plan. He was efficient under center, completing 24-of-31 passes (77.1%) for 171 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

Rudolph is in the final year of a two-year, $7.5 million contract extension that he signed in March 2025. The Jets could give up Day 3 capital or wait for him to be released at the end of the preseason.

3. Aidan O’Connell, Raiders

The Jets could provide Aidan O'Connell with the fresh start he needs while solving their QB2 situation. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Aidan O’Connell finds himself as the Raiders’ QB3 after they took Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in last month’s draft and signed Kirk Cousins as his backup.

The 27-year-old O’Connell has 17 games of starting experience under his belt, which is not shabby for the former fourth-round pick. He also shared the same QB room with Smith, who was in Las Vegas last season.

In addition to Smith, the former Purdue signal-caller also had the chance to work with Gardner Minshew and Jimmy Garoppolo in his first two years in the league. Unlike Levis, O’Connell will not wow you with his arm, but he’s a gamer at the end of the day.

O’Connell has a 7-10 record in his 17 starts, completing 62% of his passes for 3,932 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. O’Connell also has two fourth-quarter comebacks and three game-winning drives on his resume.

O’Connell wouldn’t be a mentor for Klubnik, but instead as someone who could step in, and you’d feel comfortable that he could run the offense if Smith were to get hurt. He’s also entering the last year of his deal, so if it works out, the Jets could re-sign him quickly. But if it doesn’t, the Jets will just move on.

Other trade targets/release candidates worth monitoring: Joe Milton, Josh Johnson, Sam Ehlinger, Spencer Rattler