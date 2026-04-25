Jets Are Handling Newfound QB Situation Perfectly After NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is officially in the books, leaving the New York Jets with eight promising rookies in their possession. Some selections caught Jets fans off guard, including when general manager Darren Mougey traded up with the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth round to draft Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik at pick No. 110 on Saturday.

Klubnik showed potential throughout his time with the Tigers; however, a regression in 2025 positions him as a project for offensive coordinator Frank Reich to work on. Regardless of his not-so-not-NFL-ready status, some Jets supporters wondered if Klubnik's arrival would mean anything for veteran QB Geno Smith, whom New York acquired from the Las Vegas Raiders last month and was already declared the de facto starter.

It didn't take long for the Jets to address any concerns about a potential QB controversy. Following the three-day event, head coach Aaron Glenn told reporters (h/t The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt) that he won't "put a cap on how many years" Smith has as New York's QB1, adding that "As long as he's producing, he's going to continue to play."

Aaron Glenn on the future of the Jets QB position. "I'm not going to put a cap on how many years (Geno Smith) can play. As long as he's producing, he's going to continue to play." — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) April 25, 2026

Aaron Glenn smartly addresses Geno Smith's Jets future

Handling a potentially sensitive topic, Glenn addressed the Jets' newfound QB situation perfectly.

No one would blame a veteran signal-caller like Smith for being worried about his outlook after the franchise drafted a 23-year-old prospect whom they liked enough to trade up to snag. That's why it was smart to reaffirm that the Jets believe in what the two-time Pro Bowler can do under center without putting a time limit on the situation.

The former 39th overall pick by the Jets in the 2013 draft, Smith returns to the franchise following an uninspiring year with the Raiders. He went 2-13 across 15 starts, completing 67.4% of his passes for 3,025 yards, 19 touchdowns to an NFL-worst 17 interceptions and an 84.7 passer rating. It was far from the heights he reached during his five-year run with the Seattle Seahawks, but that regression can also be chalked up to Las Vegas lacking playmakers and a reliable offensive line.

Former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Publicly announcing their faith in Smith also shows the Jets are doing right by Klubnik.

Glenn and Mougey could've easily said they have high expectations for the Clemson product and that they expect big things from him soon, but they didn't. Instead, by making it clear that Smith's tenure could be multi-year, the Jets showed that they're willing to be patient with Klubnik, which makes sense since Mougey acknowledged that the rookie had a "down year" in his post-draft remarks, per Rosenblatt.

Patience will be key

Hopefully, the Jets' patience with Klubnik will pay off.

It's the type of help he could use to get back on track after an injury-filled 2025 campaign caused his production to regress, as he went from throwing 3,639 yards with 36 TDs to six INTs in 14 games in 2024 to 2,943 yards and 16 TDs to six picks in 12 outings a year later. The constant ailments hurt his mobility too, with his yards per attempt cratering from 3.9 to 1.1.

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (QB10) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

With Smith occupying the QB1 role, whether it's for two seasons or more, Klubnik can soak in his new surroundings and regain his confidence without pressure. Reich boasts one of the best minds for QBs in the NFL. Meanwhile, quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave is no slouch, either, having helped the likes of Matt Ryan and Derek Carr ascend to Pro Bowl status.

It's easy to get excited about a promising rookie, especially when they're a quarterback. Nevertheless, the Jets did the right thing by not feeding into the hype machine on Saturday, instead making it clear that Smith is the present of their quarterback situation.

Whether that changes anytime soon will depend on Klubnik and the strides he makes (or doesn't) in the next two years.