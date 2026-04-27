Jets' Impressive Draft Helps Them Massively With Future QB Options

The New York Jets had a strong 2026 NFL draft, addressing key positions of need, like the EDGE, receiver, and cornerback. Gang Green set the immediate future up to look a lot better than the product that general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn put on the field in 2025. They set their long-term future up even brighter, though.

New York selected Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik with a fourth-round pick, but that doesn't mean another signal-caller won't be drafted next year. The 2027 NFL Draft class will contain promising QB prospects, from Arch Manning to Dante Moore and everyone in between. Even with Klubnik in the mix, the Jets have positioned themselves to make any potential quarterback they draft next year more than happy.

Jets' offensive future is stronger than ever after stellar drafting

After selecting Texas Tech's David Bailey at No. 2, the Jets added two major receiving threats in Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq at No. 16 and championship Indiana Hoosiers receiver Omar Cooper Jr. at No. 30.

Sadiq led tight ends in touchdown receptions across the FBS in 2025 and set a new Oregon football single-season program record for tight ends with 51 receptions this past year. That wasn't the only record he broke. Sadiq had a 4.39-second 40-yard dash, the fastest time ever recorded for a tight end.

Kenyon Sadiq had one of the best days ever by a TE at the Combine:



40-Yard Dash: 4.39 (best ever by a TE)

Vertical Jump: 43.5’’ (second-best ever by a TE)

Broad Jump: 11’1’’ (third-best ever by a TE)@Accenture | @oregonfootball pic.twitter.com/fxvABmsGrd — NFL (@NFL) February 28, 2026

Along with fellow TE Mason Taylor, who had 44 catches for 369 receiving yards and a touchdown as a rookie, the future of the Jets' tight end room is secure with Sadiq entering the mix.

Cooper, meanwhile, was No. 3 in receiving touchdowns (13), No. 4 in forced missed tackles (27), and No. 3 in catch-rate (82.2) for the national champions. Having Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza under center helped, but the Jets' next franchise QB could be in a similar mold.

The ideal targets would be Manning and Moore, who made magic with Sadiq in Eugene. They'll be eager to sign up for skill-position threats like Sadiq, Cooper, Garrett Wilson, and Breece Hall.

With recent first-round offensive tackles Olu Fashanu and Armand Membou among the equation, all of a sudden, one of the worst offenses in the country looks like one that can quickly become the best. All that's missing is a long-term option under center, but it's safe to say any young QB can see what the Jets are building and want to be a part of it.

Jets' defensive rookies are also a selling point

Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker David Bailey embraces NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after he is selected by the New York Jets as the number two pick during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

No QB wants to join a team that can't defend, wasting their major efforts. Those are the problems Manning and Moore dealt with during the 2025 season, with Texas not even making the CFP, and the Ducks bounced from it after giving up 56 points to Indiana.

New York just nabbed a franchise EDGE in the Texas Tech Red Raiders' David Bailey and a lockdown corner in Hoosiers CB D'Angelo Ponds. Bailey's 41.7% true pass-rush win rate was the country's best, while Ponds' 3.3% missed tackle rate ranked No. 2 in the country. The Jets also addressed the trenches with Florida State's Darrell Jackson Jr. in Round 4 before adding Kansas State's VJ Payne in the final frame.

The higher the defense, the higher the ceiling. The Jets just did everything necessary to make sure no QB avoids them when the 2027 NFL Draft cycle rolls around, leaving it to be seen which prospect will be fortunate enough to join what Mougey and Glenn are building.