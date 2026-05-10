Jets Already Thinning WR Room a Good Sign for Caullin Lacy

This weekend's rookie minicamp not only allowed the Jets to get a glimpse of their newest additions in action, but they also were able to try out several vets who were looking for another NFL chance.

This opportunity ended up being fruitful for New York, which is now signing offensive lineman Landon Young after getting a closer look at him during this showcase, according to The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.

The Jets are signing veteran offensive lineman Landon Young, per source.



Young played for the Saints for the last four years. He tried out at the Jets rookie camp. Has guard/tackle flex.



The Jets are also releasing WR Mac Dalena. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) May 10, 2026

However, with a full roster, Young's arrival required a departure. The Jets decided to trim some fat from their loaded WR ranks to get Young in the door by cutting Mac Dalena in a corresponding move.

Given the team is carrying way more wideouts right now than it can conceivably walk into Week 1 with, it's no surprise they've started to thin things out. But this move could also be viewed as a step toward clearing the way for hyped undrafted rookie Caullin Lacy.

Jets' latest WR release inches Caullin Lacy closer to official roster spot

New York currently has an unsustainable glut towards the bottom of its WR depth chart, which speaks to the openness at the position right now.

Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell and Omar Cooper Jr. figure to the leading three, though even the latter two aren't sure things. Meanwhile, Arian Smith and Isaiah Williams are just some of the more familiar options for WR4, yet neither has any 2026 role locked in.

As a result of this uncertainty, the Jets' total WRs, even after the Dalena release, is still in the double digits. There simply isn't room for everyone on the 53-man roster, let alone the practice squad, so it's just reality that some who are part of the team right now won't be by the end of the preseason.

Cutting Dalena from the potential options provides some insight on the WR room. New York made the Fresno State product a priority after its season ended, inking him as part of the team's initial batch of futures contracts in mid-January despite him spending the 2025 campaign on the other side of the country with the Seahawks.

The fact they cut him loose after about five months, despite being someone they actively sought out, shows some confidence in the new faces they've added since Dalena was initially inked.

Snagging Lacy as a UDFA is likely part of that optimism. The potential is clear with the speedster who thrived in the slot throughout his college career. He had 1,300-, 800-, and 600-yard campaigns to his name, while also being a flexible weapon who could line up at other positions and even was a weapon in the return game.

Notably, Lacy profiles very similarly to Dalena with their speed, slot proficiency and even builds (both around 5-foot-10). That's what makes this release so relevant for the undrafted rookie, as leadership decided to let go of a player who was direct competition, both as a wide receiver in general but also for the specific role Lacy will look to fill at the next level.

After all, he is limited a bit by his size, as he's not the kind of big-bodied threat teams are happy to use on the outside. The lack of height and weight makes him prone to being negated by cornerbacks, who are as big or likley even bigger, when put in a more traditional role.

However, Lacy's knack for finding the openings underneath is a major plus that has him on the Jets' doorstep. The league has seen no shortage of slot stars both in the present and past, which makes his impact worth exploring. Even if that isn't Lacy's ceiling, he can still be a major help if he can become a trusted target for his QB and provide a safety valve, especially when the bigger names draw more attention.

The Louisville product still has a long way to between now and making the Week 1 roster. There's reason at the end of the day he went undrafted over seven rounds by all 32 teams. The path from undrafted to actual NFL player is one that only a special few have pulled off.

But seeing one of his direct competitors -- who had the experience edge as a second-year pro that was also around top-tier franchises in the Chiefs and Seattle during 2025 -- helps move Lacy at least a step closer to making his dream a reality. The Jets clearly believe in him considering the huge $250K guarantee he was given to sign with them, and releasing Dalena is another sign of faith that Lacy could be a real player in the Big Apple.