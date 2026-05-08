Highest-Paid Running Backs in the NFL: Full Breakdown

The Jets locked up their star running back on Friday, agreeing with Breece Hall on a contract extension, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

After previously placing the franchise tag on Hall this offseason, the Jets have come to terms on a three-year, $45.75 million deal. The deal makes Hall the third-highest paid running back in the NFL based on annual salary.

Hall posted on social media after the contract was reported, “Shoutout everyone in my corner. Lot of work left to do. God Bless.” He wrote in another post, “Cried for the first time since I tore my ACL. This day really hit different for me man.”

As Hall celebrates his new deal, here’s a look at the highest-paid running backs in the NFL.

Who is the highest-paid running back in the NFL?

The highest-paid running back in the NFL in Saquon Barkley, who signed a two-year, $41.2 million extension after becoming the ninth running back in league history to rush for 2,000 yards in a season in 2025. Barkley is the first running back to top a salary of $20 million per year.

The highest-paid running back in terms of guarantees and total contract value is rookie Jeremiyah Love. Due to the way rookie contracts work, Love, the No. 3 pick, receives a four-year, fully guaranteed $53 million deal. Similarly, 2025 No. 6 pick and Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty ranks third in total guaranteed money among running backs. Among backs not on their rookie contracts, Barkley is first in guaranteed money with $36 million and Bills’ James Cook is second with $30 million guaranteed.

Top 10 highest-paid running backs

Here are the 10 highest-paid running backs in the NFL, via Over the Cap.

Running back Team Annual Salary Total Contract Value Saquon Barkley Eagles $20.6 million $41.2 million Christian McCaffrey 49ers $19 million $38 million Breece Hall Jets $15.25 million $45.75 million Derrick Henry Ravens $15 million $30 million Kenneth Walker III Seahawks $14.35 million $43.05 million Jonathan Taylor Colts $14 million $42 million Jeremiyah Love Cardinals $13.256 million $53.02 million Alvin Kamara Saints $12.5 million $24.5 million Travis Etienne Saints $12 million $48 million Josh Jacobs Packers $12 million $48 million

How running back salaries have changed over time

Like all NFL positions, the salaries of running backs have increased greatly over time. They, however, have not increased as rapidly as the salaries for positions such as quarterback, wide receiver or edge rusher have.

Of course, every running back and player is making significantly more than the top rushers were back in the day. Jim Brown, arguably the greatest running back of all time, reportedly was making a salary of $60,000+ when he retired from the Browns in the mid-1960s. Nearly three decades later in 1993, both Thurman Thomas and Emmitt Smith signed four-year extensions for $13.5-13.6 million, earning them a salary over $3 million.

Two more decades later in 2011, Vikings running back Adrian Peterson signed an astounding seven-year, $100 million contract with $36 million guaranteed. A seven-year contract is unlikely for any running back to receive in the present, but the average annual value of the deal—$14.3 million—is more than all but five running backs make today.

Who could be the next highest-paid running back?

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson and Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs both have the potential to become the NFL’s next highest-paid running back. Both Robinson and Gibbs became extension eligible this offseason, and have had their fifth-year options picked up. They are two of the best young running backs in the league, with Robinson coming off his first All-Pro season and Gibbs earning his third consecutive Pro Bowl nod.

It remains to be seen if either will top the $19 or $20.6 million that Christian McCaffrey and Barkley have topped the market with. They are both capable, but if they do not reset the market, they should certainly top the $15.25 million salary Hall has just received.

How running back salaries compare to other positions

The salaries of running backs are comparable to other non-premium positions such as linebackers, guards, safeties, though the top-paid backs are still making several million less than the highest-paid safeties and guards.

Barkley makes three nearly times less in salary than the highest-paid quarterback, Dak Prescott, who has a salary of $60 million per year. Outside of Barkley and McCaffrey, the other highest-paid running backs are making around three times less than the highest-paid edge rushers and receivers.

More NFL from Sports Illustrated