3 Jets Rookies Worth Monitoring When Minicamp Opens Next Week, Including a UDFA

It's hard to imagine that the 2026 NFL Draft already happened two weeks ago. It was a three-day performance to remember for the Jets, who left Pittsburgh with an exciting batch of first-year contributors before further fleshing out their ranks with a slew of undrafted free-agent signings.

Now that the draft is in the rearview mirror, Jets fans are focusing on the remaining offseason schedule. New York took the first step with a voluntary workout last month, and things will ramp up more when the annual rookie minicamp opens at Florham Park on Friday, May 1. It will be the newest Jets' first opportunity to impress fans and prove to general manager Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn that they belong.

Each incoming rookie brings a different set of tools and potential to the table, making it exciting to see how things will shake out next week. First-round picks like David Bailey and Omar Cooper Jr. are obvious discussion points, so I'm going to avoid talking about Day 2.

With that in mind, here are three Jets rookies that fans should keep tabs on during the minicamp, including one who went undrafted in April.

1. Cade Klubnik, QB (Round 4, No. 110)

Cade Klubnik is one Jets rookie worth tracking. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Jets liked Cade Klubnik enough that they traded a pair of fourth-rounders to move up and select him at No. 110. The former Clemson Tigers quarterback is a former five-star recruit who amassed 10,123 passing yards, 73 touchdowns to 24 interceptions and a 136.8 passer rating across four seasons. He may not have had the same hype as Fernando Mendoza, but that doesn't mean Klubnik can't develop into a QB1 one day.

Next week's rookie minicamp will be the start to figuring out what Klubnik's role will look like next season. Jets fans wouldn't mind seeing the team patient with the 22-year-old's development, as he's still far from a finished product. At the same time, New York's QB2 situation is still in flux with Bailey Zappe and Brady Cook being less-than-reliable arms.

If Klubnik hits the ground running in minicamp, the Jets might feel comfortable throwing him further into the fire when organized team activities (OTAs) and mandatory workouts begin. Even if he's still a bit raw, it'll be a good opportunity to at least compete for the emergency QB role.

2. Anez Cooper, OG (Round 6, No. 188)

Anez Cooper might be a sixth-round pick, but that doesn't mean he won't play a key role for the Jets soon. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

While the Jets didn't go hard in the trenches during the NFL Draft, they addressed the offensive line in Round 6. With the 188th overall pick of the weekend, New York drafted Miami (FL) guard Anez Cooper—a 6-foot-5, 334-pound blocker who played a key role in the Hurricanes' run- and pass-blocking success last season.

Cooper isn't the most athletic interior OL, but that didn't stop him from posting career-high 67.4 run-block and 78.9 pass-block grades on Pro Football Focus. He kept his quarterback clean (one sack allowed on 550 pass protection snaps) and cleared the gaps for running backs, leaving Jets fans hopeful that he can do the same one day in Gotham.

Rookie minicamps are non-contact events, but that won't prevent Cooper from making an impact. He's still going to get a chance to impress the staff in the classroom and during the occasional on-field drill. There will also be offensive line drills to test his positioning and reaction time; another avenue to get in Glenn & Co.'s good graces.

The interior of the Jets' O-line could see some changes next offseason, making it crucial for Cooper to capitalize on any opportunities he gets to stand out this spring.

3. Will Ferrin, K (UDFA)

UDFA kicker Will Ferrin could be a dark horse to make the Jets' eventual 53-man roster. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

After the ageless wonder Nick Folk signed a two-year contract with the Falcons in free agency, the Jets were left without a kicker. New York was ready for Folk's exit, hence why international kicker Lenny Krieg signed a futures contract in January. The special teams additions continued when Cade York signed a one-year deal in March.

Despite already signing two kickers, the Jets needed more help, signing UDFA rookie Will Ferrin following his run at BYU. Ferrin led the Big 12 with 47 field goals made and 231 points scored in the last two seasons, and only missed one extra-point attempt (112-of-123) in three years with the Cougars. He also posted a 72.7% success rate (8-of-11) on 50-plus-yard FG attempts since the start of 2024.

York and Kreig didn't play any games in 2025, so no one can blame the Jets if they're unsure about either leg being a reliable option. The lack of recent results opens the door for Ferrin to challenge for the starting placekicker job seriously, and that push can start as early as the rookie minicamp. Considering how the Jets also signed Ferrin's former teammate and ex-BYU long snapper Garrison Grimes, it seems like they're ready to give the rookie leg a legitimate chance.

If he seizes the opportunity, Ferrin could finally give the Jets' kicking position a long-term leader.