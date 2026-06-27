Jets DT Jowon Briggs: Interior Pressure Could Make a Difference From No. 22 Player in 2026

At this time last year, Jowon Briggs wasn’t on the New York Jets. The former 2024 seventh-round selection was still a part of the Cleveland Browns before being shipped off to Gang Green for a sixth-round selection.

So far, this trade has been a massive win for the Jets, as Briggs was one of the few bright spots on defense. He finished the season logging 38 total tackles, four sacks (second on the team), and 28 hurries in 588 defensive snaps.

But, with general manager Darren Mougey bolstering the defensive line this offseason, it’s unlikely Briggs will receive the same workload as last year. Still, he will be an integral piece in the rotation and should remain just as efficient in Year 3.

Why Jowon Briggs is so important

Part of the reason New York brought in Briggs was that their defensive line lacked interior pressure outside of Quinnen Williams. But with Williams being traded midway through the season, Briggs was the only one capable of generating pressure inside, receiving an 85.6 pass-rush grade, which ranked fourth out of 134 qualified interior defenders, per Pro Football Focus.

Despite Briggs’ strong play, the Jets’ defense was among the league’s worst at getting to the quarterback, recording the second-fewest sacks (26).

While improving the pass rush was a need, the Jets prioritized strengthening their play against the run this offseason after allowing the 139.5 rushing yards per game (fourth-most last season) by adding T’Vondre Sweat, Darrell Jackson Jr., and David Onyemata.

Even with these additions, Briggs’ projects to play a vital role in passing down situations.

Jowon Briggs’ strengths and weaknesses

As noted, Briggs excels at generating pressure inside. He finished the year 23rd among all interior defenders in pressures (38) and seventh in pass-rush win rate (15.3%), per PFF. Additionally, Briggs had at least one hurry in his last 11 games.

While his efficiency as a pass-rusher will be crucial this upcoming season, Briggs must improve as a run-defender. Even though he's not necessarily a bad run-defender, finishing the year with 19 run stops, he hasn’t stood out in this area. The former Cincinnati Bearcat received a 55.6 run-defense grade last season, ranking 63rd among 134 interior defenders.

With head coach Aaron Glenn’s defense emphasizing versatility, Briggs must display progressions as a run-defender to earn a prominent role.

What happens if Jowon Briggs gets hurt

If Briggs were to get hurt, New York would likely lean on Onyemata and Jackson to fill his void.

Onyemata, who turns 34 in November, isn’t as effective as he once was, yet he’s still a quality player. He isn’t as productive getting to the quarterback as Briggs; however, he’s a versatile player who can play well against both the run and pass. The former Atlanta Falcon finished last season with one sack, 19 hurries, and 25 run stops.

While Jackson’s role may be backup nose tackle to Sweat, this would be a good opportunity to help the rookie grow and develop around the line. He did so at Florida State, where he displayed promise against the run.

Why we ranked Jowon Briggs here

Given his quick emergence and productive play, Briggs has not only become a significant part of the Jets’ defensive line but also their future. Still only 24 years old, he’s just scratching the surface of what he can ultimately become.

However, he was not ranked higher due to only having one season of meaningful play. Even though he took advantage of the opportunity, he must replicate similar production before being considered a top player for New York.

As a result of the additions to the defensive line, Briggs is unlikely to have a starting role. Still, he’ll be deployed in passing down situations and should be the guy Glenn turns to if any injuries occur upfront.

If he can remain as efficient at generating pressure and take a step forward against the run, don’t be surprised if Mougey gives him a lucrative extension in 2027.