The Underrated Jets Addition Who Changes Everything This Offseason

It was no secret that the New York Jets entered the offseason with massive concerns on defense. They failed to record a single interception last season, allowed the second-most points per game (29.6), recorded the second-fewest sacks (26), and allowed the fourth-most yards per game on the ground (139.5).

While some players on this roster may have lost their jobs after offseason team activities (OTAs), the Jets headed into mandatory minicamp on Tuesday knowing they made some upgrades to position themselves for more success on defense.

However, the addition of veteran defensive tackle David Onyemata may not be the first upgrade that immediately stands out.

The Jets signed free agents Demario Davis and Joseph Ossai and traded for former Tennessee Titans DT T'Vondre Sweat, who has the size to wreak havoc and gives the Jets even more reason for hope. However, Onyemata is the one who can sneak up and really make some noise after signing a one-year, $10.5 million contract in March.

David Onyemata could be key to improving the Jets' run defense

Onyemata has 31 sacks in his career, but with only eight in his last three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, it is clear he is not going to be counted on as much in that area. Where he excels the most, however, is against the run, generating the second-most run stops (28) in his career last season and posting the eighth-best overall grade (78.2) and run defense grade (74.2) from Pro Football Focus out of 134 qualified interior defenders.

Now that Quinnen Williams is with the Dallas Cowboys, the Jets have some real concerns on their defensive front when it comes to stopping the run. Aside from Harrison Phillips' 76.2 grade, no one else on the d-line had an encouraging grade, so it is clear why Onyemata could be an underrated factor in transforming the Jets' run defense.

The veteran defensive lineman can play inside as a DT or line up against offensive tackles, whether in a 3-4 or 4-3 defense, which should work well with Aaron Glenn's multiple defensive scheme he's employing this season.

As Glenn enters Year 2 as head coach with the franchise following a 3-14 season, it is crucial that this team at least shows some gains and proves that the moves it has made over the offseason will position it for better success in the years ahead. The 33-year-old Onyemata's efficiency and run-stopping pedigree make him perhaps the most intriguing addition, and he already has some of his teammates heaping high praise.

According to Jets on SI's Nick Faria, who was at OTAs, no one is happier about Onyemata's arrival than his former New Orleans Saints teammate Davis, saying, "He's easily the top five on the best run defenders I've ever played with." That especially says a lot when you consider Davis has been as reliable as any defender in the league with at least 100 total tackles in each of his last nine seasons and multiple sacks in 11 of his 14 NFL seasons.

When you throw in second overall pick David Bailey, 2025 sack leader Will McDonald IV, Sweat and Phillips, there is clearly a lot of competition on the defensive front for Onyemata. However, he could end up being one of the starters at defensive end, alongside Jowon Briggs.

With that said, you would have to think his past success in stopping the run will only carry over to Gang Green as he gets more up to speed and accustomed to the system.

Not only that, but if he can be a force against the run, it will only open up the pass rush for those around him and will also help the Jets win the early downs and force opponents into 3rd-and-long situations.

That is exactly what this Jets defense needs to do to improve against the run, and if Onyemata can perform at that level, he can change everything for this unit as he looks to prove that he is worthy of more than just a one-year deal.