Jets' Horrific Power Ranking Slot Ignores the Real Context

There were a lot of bad football teams in 2025. The New York Jets were certainly one of them, but few of those bad teams improved at the level that Gang Green did over the last few months.

Not everyone is in agreement, though.

Yahoo Sports Senior Writer Frank Schwab began his 2026 Power Rankings a month before training camp. He picked the Jets as the second worst team in football: a No. 31 ranking that has them above the Miami Dolphins, but below teams like the Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, and more.

"It'll be another long season for New York, but the ray of hope is a top-five pick in next year's draft. And if the Jets earn that selection, it seems likely a new coach will be in charge of whichever quarterback New York drafts."

Is Schwab's ranking fair? Are the Jets really in line for another bottom-dwelling season? In reality, the ranking may be too harsh.

Latest power rankings not fair to Jets' offseason

It's almost ludicrious to state that a Jets roster that improved from top to bottom across the board is somehow worse than a Browns franchise that just traded away its cornerstone player (Myles Garrett) to a Super Bowl contender.

Not only will the Browns' extra first-round pick in 2027 be worse than the Jets, but they now have far less talent than any team in Pro Football.

The same could be said for the Tennessee Titans, who brought in former failed Jets head coach Robert Saleh and ex-Giants head coach Brian Daboll to fix their roster. The organization promptly brought in 13 players from those failed teams into the organization.

In Las Vegas, the Raiders won the Fernando Mendoza sweepstakes, and rebuilt their offensive line. But can Klint Kubiak get a new-look linebacking core and barren receiver room to play better than what the Jets have?

The evidence is clear. If you look at the Jets roster compared to the likes of the Titans, Browns, and Raiders, it's no contest. New York is far and away a better team. While Schwab's concerns over Glenn are certainly fair, it's not like there aren't questions centered around Todd Monken (Cleveland), Saleh (Tennessee), or Kubiak (Las Vegas).

Then there's the conversation about ownership. Schwab believes that Woody Johnson and the front office breakdown is something that holds the organization back in a large way. After 15 years of playoff-less football, it's not a hard connection to make.

But the Haslem's in Cleveland, the Adams family in Tennessee, and the Davis family (who have been taken over by a minority owner in Tom Brady) don't have their own baggage. If we're going to openly joke about the Johnson family struggles in football, but ignore the other horrific ownership problems around the league, then these power rankings are less about truth, and more about getting a slam dunk on some teams.

The Jets still have a lot to prove this season. Their coaching staff needs to show they can be more than what they showed during last year's disaster season. Players need to live up to their potential.

But this offseason was a good one for the Jets. Their future is as bright as it has been in years with three first-round picks heading their way next season. To think that makes them worse than other failing teams around the league is ridiculous.

And devoid of any logical reasoning.