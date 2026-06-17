Jets, Joe Tippmann Excited About the Future Ahead in New York

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- It's been a long time since the New York Jets acted like a team that trusted their player development system...and liked the young players on their roster.

Over the last two seasons, though, the current front office has done exactly that. Their latest extension: a four-year, $66.2 million deal with starting guard Joe Tippmann. The former second-round pick out of Wisconsin has started at guard and center in his young career, and his willingness to help the team however possible is what made the decision easy for the organization.

"We want to keep our players," Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said Tuesday. "I

don't know exactly what happened when it comes to that as far as signing players before me.... We reward the guys that want to be Jets."

Tippmann isn't the only Jet that has made a commitment to the current regime. Just a month ago, running back Breece Hall signed a three-year deal of his own. That's also a year since wide receiver Garrett Wilson inked a four-year, $120 million extension.

The nucleus of the team is intact, and it leaves Tippmann in the same spot as his other highly-paid brethren: a leader.

Tippmann discusses anticipation leading up to his new deal

The build-up to his extension was not easy for Tippmann. Hall acknowledged that the guard had spoken with him before signing the extension, wondering when his time would come.

As it turned out, it would only be a few weeks.

It was antsy," Tippmann said. Between me and my wife, we were kind of trying to lock in and, you know, kind of wanted to buy a house out here. So just the feeling of being able to lock that in and know that I can just continue to keep growing within this organization is just a, it's a good feeling.

Tippmann's extension pays him as the 15th-highest guard in football. For a player who has moved from center to guard at a full-time rate, the team is expecting his 2025 season to be built on. Pro Football Focus ranked the 25-year-old as the 33rd-best guard last season.

And for a player who is entering his first full year in that role, New York is expecting even better things from their young leader.

"He was more than willing to move over to the guard spot and just take on that job," Glenn said. "He's one of those guys that you want to be around for a long time just because how he is as a person and obviously how he is as a football player."

What's next?

Tippmann's extension means that the Jets have their entire starting offensive line locked up for the next two years at minimum. That kind of chemistry is something that the Jets are hoping is a catalyst to their offense improving in 2026.

"The continuity, more than anything, is what's important when you especially have those five guys that can play together for a long time," Glenn said. "Looking forward to seeing those guys come together more with communication and things like that, so I'm excited about that."

Tippmann, meanwhile, told Jets on SI how excited he was to focus solely on one position this year, as opposed to cross-training on the offensive line.

"I'm excited to be locked in at guard," Tippmann told Jets on SI. "Playing center made me a more well-rounded lineman. At guard, there's a lot more one-on-one, but I get to catch my breath and decide where I'm going to attack."

The young starter is happy to be a part of the core that the Jets think can end their playoff drought. For Tippmann, the influx of cash is a reminder of the team's belief in him.

And it will be up to the player to continue proving himself worthy of that very extension going forward.