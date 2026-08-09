'Red Eyes' Aren't the Only Change Jets Are Seeing in Geno Smith

Laser-focused? Red eyes? Has Geno Smith become Mechagodzilla right before our very eyes?

Whatever the case, the New York Jets have loved what they have seen from their starting quarterback to begin training camp. Smith has been very accurate and a quality leader as the Jets try to build a cohesive offense under a new play-caller and scheme.

Along the way, Smith has changed his tactic to improve his game, putting on red contact lenses to help him on the field. The idea, brought forth by former Jets receiver Santonio Holmes, has brought New York's quarterback plenty of success in practice.

"It's something that we've been doing," Smith said. "It's actually pretty cool, it blocks out the sunlight and all that, so it's actually pretty cool. It keeps the glare from the sun out of your eyes."

It's not just the quarterback who has noticed.

Jets coaches thrilled with Smith's future in offense

Smith's red eyes are a new addition to practice. But more importantly than ever, the Jets' coaching staff, specifically offensive coordinator Frank Reich, has been impressed with what he's seen on the field.

"Geno is the leader of the offense. Make no mistake about it," Reich said. "This man is laser-focused like people don't understand. I feel like the whole offense plays off of that."

This isn't the first time that a quarterback has worked on his eyesight to try and help him on the field. Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston underwent LASIK eye surgery in 2020 to improve his nearsightedness. Smith hasn't had to undergo that significant a procedure, but his latest change is to try and prolong his career even longer.

And the Jets' coaching staff believes that his latest test shows he's been to the fountain of youth.

"It feels like he's 28. I'm telling you, it feels like physically, he is in his prime physically," Reich said. "His arm, the way he moves, his feet in the pocket, he's physically in his prime. He takes great care of himself and that's going to help this team."

New York will go as far as Smith will take them. His penchant for pushing the ball downfield will most certainly bring big plays. They will also add several miscues. In the last two years, he has combined to throw 32 interceptions.

The Jets aren't worried about the latter, though. Call it a response from fielding the worst passing unit in the league last year, but In the end they will take the new-and-improved Smith in the hopes that he brings bigger things in 2026.

"We're searching for explosive plays, but we're going to celebrate the intermediate gains, too," Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said. "But we're searching for them and that's what he does."

He may not be Mechagodzilla, and the red eyes might take some time getting used to. But the younger than life Smith looks the part of a potential savior for the franchise.

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