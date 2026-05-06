Jets Keep Setting Themselves Up to Kick Cade York to the Curb

The Jets surprisingly didn’t bring back starting kicker Nick Folk earlier this offseason, who signed a two-year deal with the Falcons. The 41-year-old Folk continued his reign as one of the most accurate kickers in the NFL last season and will now attempt field goals and extra points with his fourth team since the start of 2022.

Folk made 96.6% of his field goals (28-of-29), the second-best mark in his 18-year career, in 2025. He also showed he still has a big leg, making 7-of-8 from 50-plus, including a career-best 58-yard field goal. To replace Folk, the Jets have three kickers on the 90-man roster in Cade York, Lenny Krieg, and undrafted rookie Will Ferrin vying for the starting job.

Among the three options, York should be the “frontrunner”, as he has the most NFL experience despite not kicking in the regular season. However, the Jets aren’t ready to hand him the job, as special teams coordinator Chris Banjo is leaving the door open for anyone to win it.

“When you talk about Lenny (Krieg), when you talk about Cade (York), both guys who are very talented, and we’re excited to have them in the building,” Banjo said. “We’re looking forward to the process. Looking forward to attacking it every single day, and I think they are as well too.”

ST coordinator Chris Banjo on the kicker spot: pic.twitter.com/C7TTlKfSmP — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 6, 2026

Cade York is not a shoo-in to automatically win the Jets’ starting kicker job

When Jets fans heard Banjo’s comments, some were alarmed—or, rather, caught off guard—the 36-year-old STC didn't mention Ferrin. At the same time, the team hasn’t officially announced its UDFA signings yet, so there shouldn’t be a cause for concern.

York is going to have to ball out this summer, as this job is truly up for grabs. The last time we saw him kick in a regular-season game was in 2024, when he played for the Bengals and Commanders.

York wasn’t particularly great, making 9-of-13 field goals (69.2%), and he struggled from 40-plus yards out (2-of-5). Over his career, he’s made 63.6% (7-of-11) of his field goals from 40-49 yards and 55.5% (5-of-9) from 50-plus yards out.

That’s not encouraging if you’re a Jets fan, and it could hold York back from winning the job. As for his competition, Ferrin has performed adequately over his college career from 50-plus yards (8-of-13) and 40-49 (14-of-21).

Cade York has a lot to prove before he's named the Jets' starting kicker (if that even happens). | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

And there’s Krieg, who doesn’t have NFL experience.

Before inking a contract with the Jets earlier this year, the German-born kicker spent the 2025 season on the Falcons’ practice squad. However, he has professional experience from his time in Europe, where he played in the German Football League (Berlin Adler) and the European League of Football (Stuttgart Surge). In 2025, with the Surge, Krieg made 11-of-16 field goals (68.8%).

Jets might be a long way from solving their kicker situation

Regardless, New York’s kicker competition should be one of the more fascinating battles to watch in the coming weeks. If York pans out, then the Jets will roll with it. But if he were to struggle, there are a handful of free agent kickers available, such as Daniel Carlson, Graham Gano, and Matthew Prater.

And if the Jets aren’t satisfied with those options, they could entertain the spring football routes, which have produced Brandon Aubrey, Harrison Mevis, and Jake Bates. The kickers to watch out for right now are Matthew McCrane of the DC Defenders and Tanner Brown of the Louisville Kings.

McCrane has made 13-of-17 field goals (76.5%), including two from 60-plus out, which counts for four points in the UFL. He’s also had a brief cup of coffee in the NFL. Meanwhile, Brown has made 15-of-17 field goals (88.2%), including a season-long of 59 yards. He’s had stints in the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons in 2024.

Needless to say, the Jets should keep all options open, especially if the York signing does not work out.